Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Xiaomi 8MP front camera phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 02, 2022 15:55 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for a Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone with all the essential features? Here are some options that you can choose from.

product info
Xiaomi 8MP front camera phones 

Xiaomi is the most popular choice when buying a smartphone with high-tech features at affordable prices. If you are searching for a Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone, here is a guide that will help you find the perfect one!

  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is one of the best picks in the Xiaomi 8MP front camera phonescategory. The smartphone has a superior-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an octa-core processor (2.2 GHz) with a Dual Kryo 660 layout. With a super-fast processor, the smartphone has large storage space with 6 GB and 8GB RAM and 128 and 256 ROM options, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has a captivating and rich display with an AMOLED front screen and a display resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 108MP, f/1.9 primary wide-angle camera, an 8MP, f/2.2 ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

Specifications:

  • Rear Camera Resolution - 108 MP
  • Battery - 5000 maAh Li-polymer battery
  • Screen Size - 6.67 inches
  • Screen Type - Ultra bright display with Super AMOLED display and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Operating System - MIUI 13
  • Cellular technology - 5G, 4G LTE
ProsCons
Long-lasting battery backup Unable to record 4K videos 
Extraordinary display Cannot stream HDR content 
Sleek body design  
Amazing price  
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off 20,999 24,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Redmi K50i

It is one of the premium smartphones on the Xiaomi 8MP front camera phones list. It has a 6.6 inches display screen with a screen aspect ratio of 20:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1920×1080. The screen has a 144Hz fluid display that makes the display smooth and responsive. The vibrant and bright display enhances the video-streaming and game-playing experience.However, one flaw makes the user think twice before purchasing it. The smartphone has an in-built storage of 128GB, and the user cannot increase the ROM storage.However, there is a 256GB variant available too.

Specifications:

  • Battery - 5080 mAh
  • Rear Camera - Triple camera setup with 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 2MP macro camera
  • Screen Size - 6.6 inches
  • Screen Type - LCD panel
  • Screen Resolution - 1920×1080
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, Wi-Fi
  • RAM - 6GB
  • Operating System - MIUI 13
ProsCons
High-performance processorLCD panel 
HD quality camera Low-quality photography in low light 
Turbocharger charges the phone quicklyCannot increase the internal storage
Turbocharger charges the phone quickly 
cellpic
Redmi K50i 5G (Quick Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display | Alexa Built-in
19% off 28,999 35,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

The Redmi Note 10T has an MIUI 2 operating system and an Octa-core processor with 2.2GHz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 chipset that is perfect for those who are experts at multitasking. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup and an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

If you are looking for a smartphone with decent performance under 15,000, you can go for the Redmi Note 10T. However, there is a catch! The Xiaomi Redmi smartphone comes with RAM of 4GB and ROM of 64 GB. The limited space can be problematic if you like downloading different applications, photos, and videos. However, you can extend the internal storage up to 1TB with a micro-SD card.

Specifications:

  • Processor -MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core
  • Operating System - MIUI 12
  • Display screen - 6.5 inches
  • Screen Type - LCD Panel
  • Display resolution - 2400×1800
  • Storage - 4GB, 64GB
  • Battery -5000 mAh with 18W fast wired charging
ProsCons
Decent performance Slow charging
Good battery life Questionable low-light photography 
Front camera with 8MP and f/2.0A little bulky
Octa-core processor with 2.2GHzAverage internal storage 
cellpic
(Renewed) Redmi Note 10T 5G (Graphite Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor
12% off 14,999 16,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 6.55-inch screen size with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 technology to protect the AMOLED display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset to ensure the phone does not hang and all the apps run smoothly.

The smartphone's rear side has a three-camera setup, and its backside design has a halo-ring design with anti-glare frosted glass. It has a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary camera, 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera to capture focused and beautiful photos. It supports features such as autofocus, exposure compensation, face detection, digital zoom, continuous shooting, and others.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size - 6.5 inches
  • Screen Resolution - 1080×2400
  • Screen Type - AMOLED display with 402 PPI display density
  • Battery - 4250 mAH
  • Storage - 6GB, 128GB expandable upto 1TB
  • Operating system - MIUI 12.5
ProsCons
Decent and fast performanceA little bit on the costlier side
Immersive audio experience with Dolby Vision3.5 mm audio jack unavailable 
Slim and sleek design Battery life is smaller than others
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Diamond Dazzle 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
21% off 26,999 33,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

The next on the list is the Xiaomi 10 Prime, which is available at an affordable rate under 12,000. It has a screen size of 6.5 inches, a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, and 405 PPI pixel density. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, making it super fast. It also has an octa-core 2GHz Cortex A75 and a 1.8GHz Cortex A55 processor to ensure seamless performance.The camera facilitates an AI-Quad camera at the back with 50 MP, f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The 6000 mAH battery makes it the best phone at an affordable price range.

Specifications:

  • Processor - MediaTek Helio G88 chipset
  • Screen size - 6.5 inch
  • Screen resolution - 2400×180
  • Screen Type - FHD+
  • Operating System - MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5
  • Storage - 4GB, 64GB, extendable up to 512 GB and 6GB, 128GB
  • Cellular Technology - LTE
  • Battery life - 6000 mAh
ProsCons
Sleek and slim design The camera could have been better 
Decent battery life with 6000 mAHUnimpressive low-light photography 
Amazing visual experience with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate  
Extendable internal storage up to 512 GB 
ProsCons
Amazing display No Android 12 
Sleek and smart design Low-light photography could be improved
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (Phantom Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off 11,999 14,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a complete device with several impressive internal specifications. It is prepared to provide ardent gamers and novice photographers with a satisfying experience in photography, gaming, and operating requirements. A quad-camera arrangement on the back includes a 108 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Phase Detection Autofocus, Digital Zoom, Touch to Focus, Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, and HDR mode are just a few of the smartphone's many features. The company has also included a 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Specifications:

  • RAM - 6GB
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset
  • Screen size - 6.43 inches
  • Screen resolution - 1080×2400
  • Screen type - Wide AMOLED
  • Operating system - MIUI 13
ProsCons
Amazing display No Android 12 
Sleek and smart design Low-light photography could be improved
cellpic
Redmi Note 11S (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
17% off 17,499 20,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11i 5G

The 6.67-inch AMOLED dot display on the Xiaomi Mi 11i has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Xiaomi has combined the best-in-class 395 PPI pixel density with a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 layer, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio to ensure the best visual experience.

The triple camera setup in this phone includes a 108MP f/1.89 wide-angle primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 camera to capture the shots. The wide-angle primary selfie camera has a 16MP resolution with an aperture of f/2.45. The additional Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and an Octa-core (Dual-core, 2.5GHz, Cortex A78 + Hexa-core, 2GHz, Cortex A55) CPU ensure that your phone does hang up during essential times.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size - 6.67 inches
  • Screen Resolution - 1080×2400
  • Battery - 5160 mAh
  • Storage - 6 GB
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
  • Rear camera - Triple camera set with 108MP, 8MP, and 2MP

ProsCons
Affordable price The battery could have been improved 
Seamless performance  
High-quality camera  
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23% off 22,990 29,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G 5000 maAh Li-polymer battery and charges within 15 minutes to run the entire dayCellular technology supports 5G, 4G LTE. Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an octa-core processor (2.2 GHz) with a Dual Kryo 660 layout.
Xiaomi Redmi K50i 6.6 inches display screen.44Hz fluid smooth display Operating System MIUI 13.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10TMediaTek dimensity 700 octa-core.5000mAh with 18W fast wired charging Triple-camera set up and has an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G6GB, 128GB expandable up to 1TBAMOLED display with 402 PPI display density6.5 inches screen size 
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime6000 mAh battery lifeMediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S  MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Rear camera with 108 MP resolution and f/1.9 aperture  Quad camera 
Xiaomi Mi 11i  6.67 inches screen with AMOLED dot display. 6 GB RAM Triple camera with 108 MP, 8MP, and 2MP

Best value for money

If you are looking for an affordable Xiaomi 8 MP front camera phone, then the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the best option. The smartphone’s unique back design supports a triple camera set with high-quality resolutions and various advanced features such as digital zoom, face detection, autofocus, and others. It has a Qualcomm snapdragon 778G chipset that ensures your phone does not hang up.

Best overall

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is among the best competitors for phones under Rs. 25,000. The smartphone has a superfast and high-quality processor that ensures the user can simultaneously open multiple apps. Different storage options are available that enable the user to install different apps.The processor of this phone helps smooth and powerful gameplay, and the display quality enhances the visual experience.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone?

Here are some technical aspects you should consider before buying your new Xiaomi 8MP camera phone:

  • Budget - The smartphone cost increases based on processor speed, memory, camera, and camera.
  • Battery - If you think you will be using your smartphone for long hours, or opening different apps simultaneously, you should see the smartphone's battery. Also, it would help if you bought a smartphone that quickly charges up and restores its battery.
  • Memory -A smartphone has two types of memory: RAM and ROM. If you want a high-speed phone, search for one with high RAM. However, if you want more storage space, look for higher ROM space.
  • Camera - It is better to purchase a smartphone with an 8-16 MP camera. Ensure the aperture is f/2.2 or f/2.0 in Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone.
  • Processor - Look at the processor speed in GigaHertz (GHz) to find a high processor speed smartphone. Remember, the more speed, the faster you can edit the videos, play games, or stream online videos.
  • Display screen- It is better to buy a smartphone with a display screen of around 5 - 6-inch with an HD or QHD quality display option.

Products price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Rs. 19,999
2.Xiaomi Redmi K50i Rs. 25,999
3.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10TRs. 11,999
4.Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GRs. 24,999
5.Xiaomi Redmi 10 PrimeRs. 10,999
6.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Rs. 15,499
7.Xiaomi Mi 11i  Rs. 22,999
