Xiaomi is the most popular choice when buying a smartphone with high-tech features at affordable prices. If you are searching for a Xiaomi 8MP front camera phone, here is a guide that will help you find the perfect one!
The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is one of the best picks in the Xiaomi 8MP front camera phonescategory. The smartphone has a superior-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an octa-core processor (2.2 GHz) with a Dual Kryo 660 layout. With a super-fast processor, the smartphone has large storage space with 6 GB and 8GB RAM and 128 and 256 ROM options, respectively.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has a captivating and rich display with an AMOLED front screen and a display resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 108MP, f/1.9 primary wide-angle camera, an 8MP, f/2.2 ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP, f/2.4 macro camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery backup
|Unable to record 4K videos
|Extraordinary display
|Cannot stream HDR content
|Sleek body design
|Amazing price
2. Xiaomi Redmi K50i
It is one of the premium smartphones on the Xiaomi 8MP front camera phones list. It has a 6.6 inches display screen with a screen aspect ratio of 20:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1920×1080. The screen has a 144Hz fluid display that makes the display smooth and responsive. The vibrant and bright display enhances the video-streaming and game-playing experience.However, one flaw makes the user think twice before purchasing it. The smartphone has an in-built storage of 128GB, and the user cannot increase the ROM storage.However, there is a 256GB variant available too.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance processor
|LCD panel
|HD quality camera
|Low-quality photography in low light
|Turbocharger charges the phone quickly
|Cannot increase the internal storage
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
The Redmi Note 10T has an MIUI 2 operating system and an Octa-core processor with 2.2GHz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 chipset that is perfect for those who are experts at multitasking. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup and an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.
If you are looking for a smartphone with decent performance under ₹15,000, you can go for the Redmi Note 10T. However, there is a catch! The Xiaomi Redmi smartphone comes with RAM of 4GB and ROM of 64 GB. The limited space can be problematic if you like downloading different applications, photos, and videos. However, you can extend the internal storage up to 1TB with a micro-SD card.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Slow charging
|Good battery life
|Questionable low-light photography
|Front camera with 8MP and f/2.0
|A little bulky
|Octa-core processor with 2.2GHz
|Average internal storage
4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 6.55-inch screen size with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 technology to protect the AMOLED display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset to ensure the phone does not hang and all the apps run smoothly.
The smartphone's rear side has a three-camera setup, and its backside design has a halo-ring design with anti-glare frosted glass. It has a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary camera, 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera to capture focused and beautiful photos. It supports features such as autofocus, exposure compensation, face detection, digital zoom, continuous shooting, and others.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent and fast performance
|A little bit on the costlier side
|Immersive audio experience with Dolby Vision
|3.5 mm audio jack unavailable
|Slim and sleek design
|Battery life is smaller than others
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
The next on the list is the Xiaomi 10 Prime, which is available at an affordable rate under ₹12,000. It has a screen size of 6.5 inches, a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, and 405 PPI pixel density. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, making it super fast. It also has an octa-core 2GHz Cortex A75 and a 1.8GHz Cortex A55 processor to ensure seamless performance.The camera facilitates an AI-Quad camera at the back with 50 MP, f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The 6000 mAH battery makes it the best phone at an affordable price range.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and slim design
|The camera could have been better
|Decent battery life with 6000 mAH
|Unimpressive low-light photography
|Amazing visual experience with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Extendable internal storage up to 512 GB
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a complete device with several impressive internal specifications. It is prepared to provide ardent gamers and novice photographers with a satisfying experience in photography, gaming, and operating requirements. A quad-camera arrangement on the back includes a 108 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Phase Detection Autofocus, Digital Zoom, Touch to Focus, Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, and HDR mode are just a few of the smartphone's many features. The company has also included a 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing display
|No Android 12
|Sleek and smart design
|Low-light photography could be improved
7. Xiaomi 11i 5G
The 6.67-inch AMOLED dot display on the Xiaomi Mi 11i has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Xiaomi has combined the best-in-class 395 PPI pixel density with a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 layer, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio to ensure the best visual experience.
The triple camera setup in this phone includes a 108MP f/1.89 wide-angle primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 camera to capture the shots. The wide-angle primary selfie camera has a 16MP resolution with an aperture of f/2.45. The additional Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and an Octa-core (Dual-core, 2.5GHz, Cortex A78 + Hexa-core, 2GHz, Cortex A55) CPU ensure that your phone does hang up during essential times.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|The battery could have been improved
|Seamless performance
|High-quality camera
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
|5000 maAh Li-polymer battery and charges within 15 minutes to run the entire day
|Cellular technology supports 5G, 4G LTE.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an octa-core processor (2.2 GHz) with a Dual Kryo 660 layout.
|Xiaomi Redmi K50i
|6.6 inches display screen.
|44Hz fluid smooth display
|Operating System MIUI 13.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
|MediaTek dimensity 700 octa-core.
|5000mAh with 18W fast wired charging
|Triple-camera set up and has an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|6GB, 128GB expandable up to 1TB
|AMOLED display with 402 PPI display density
|6.5 inches screen size
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
|6000 mAh battery life
|MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor
|MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
|MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.
|Rear camera with 108 MP resolution and f/1.9 aperture
|Quad camera
|Xiaomi Mi 11i
|6.67 inches screen with AMOLED dot display.
|6 GB RAM
|Triple camera with 108 MP, 8MP, and 2MP
If you are looking for an affordable Xiaomi 8 MP front camera phone, then the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the best option. The smartphone’s unique back design supports a triple camera set with high-quality resolutions and various advanced features such as digital zoom, face detection, autofocus, and others. It has a Qualcomm snapdragon 778G chipset that ensures your phone does not hang up.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is among the best competitors for phones under Rs. 25,000. The smartphone has a superfast and high-quality processor that ensures the user can simultaneously open multiple apps. Different storage options are available that enable the user to install different apps.The processor of this phone helps smooth and powerful gameplay, and the display quality enhances the visual experience.
Here are some technical aspects you should consider before buying your new Xiaomi 8MP camera phone:
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
|Rs. 19,999
|2.
|Xiaomi Redmi K50i
|Rs. 25,999
|3.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
|Rs. 11,999
|4.
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|Rs. 24,999
|5.
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
|Rs. 10,999
|6.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
|Rs. 15,499
|7.
|Xiaomi Mi 11i
|Rs. 22,999