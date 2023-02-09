Amazon Athleisure Week: Get BlissClub apparels at up to 30% off

When it comes to athleisure wear, women don't want to compromise with the comfort and fit of the garment. They want to feel good in their skin and not feel afraid of how they are looking in a particular legging or a t-shirt. So, therefore, the fabric quality should be soft, stretchy, breathable and also have moisture-wicking properties. Besides, one of the things that women look for in bottom wear is pockets. This is a very underrated feature that very few brands have been able to introduce in their garments and one such brand is BlissClub. The brand’s garments rank high on comfort and style. It understands the needs of modern women and has designed garments keeping all of them in mind. For instance, the leggings from the brand come with crotch gusset that prevents camel toe from showing. Brilliant, no?

One can find striking colour options in different apparels. Besides, Amazon Athleisure Week is in full swing and you can grab discount on BlissClub apparels as well. Scroll on if you're looking for comfortable athleisure wear to make your workouts more fun and wholesome.



BlissClub Women The Breezy Kur-Tee

This comfortable t-shirt from BlissClub is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex materials. It is super breathable, has a relaxed fit and is lightweight too. Whether you're heading to a yoga class or a pilates one, this t-shirt is just the perfect pick for it allows you to feel super comfortable while working out. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Get 30% off on it.