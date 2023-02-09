Amazon Athleisure Week: Get BlissClub apparels at up to 30% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
When it comes to athleisure wear, women don't want to compromise with the comfort and fit of the garment. They want to feel good in their skin and not feel afraid of how they are looking in a particular legging or a t-shirt. So, therefore, the fabric quality should be soft, stretchy, breathable and also have moisture-wicking properties. Besides, one of the things that women look for in bottom wear is pockets. This is a very underrated feature that very few brands have been able to introduce in their garments and one such brand is BlissClub. The brand’s garments rank high on comfort and style. It understands the needs of modern women and has designed garments keeping all of them in mind. For instance, the leggings from the brand come with crotch gusset that prevents camel toe from showing. Brilliant, no?
One can find striking colour options in different apparels. Besides, Amazon Athleisure Week is in full swing and you can grab discount on BlissClub apparels as well. Scroll on if you're looking for comfortable athleisure wear to make your workouts more fun and wholesome.
BlissClub Women The Breezy Kur-Tee
This comfortable t-shirt from BlissClub is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex materials. It is super breathable, has a relaxed fit and is lightweight too. Whether you're heading to a yoga class or a pilates one, this t-shirt is just the perfect pick for it allows you to feel super comfortable while working out. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Get 30% off on it.
BlissClub Women's Regular Fit Nylon Flare Pants
This pair of flare pants for women spells comfort like no other. The material composition of this garment is 12% spandex and 88% nylon. It comes with a foldable waistline and deep pockets both in the front and the back. The fabric is stretchy and super soft and breathable. A feel-good and comfortable pair of pants, you will love wearing this one over and over again. What's more is these high waisted pants also have a crotch-gusset that prevents camel toe from appearing. Get 14% off on it.
BlissClub Women The Ultimate Leggings
There are so many qualities about this pair of leggings. First and foremost is the top notch fabric of the garment. It is super stretchy, soft and breathable. The fit of the garment is simply too flattering to resist. Women from different age groups will feel absolutely at ease and comfortable wearing these leggings. Next is the number of pockets that come in this pair - there is a side pocket, a pocket at the back with zipper and also hidden pockets to carry essentials like your mobile phone, earphones, handkerchief and so on. Get 14% off on it.
BlissClub Women The Ultimate Cycling Shorts
This pair of above knee length cycling shorts is available in a slew of chic colours like Bliss Black, Bloom Blue, Naina Navy and so on. The material composition of this garment is 73% polyester and 23% spandex. It feels super soft, breathable and has moisture-wicking properties as well. These shorts are 100% squat-proof to support all your movements. Get 18% off on it.
BlissClub Women Bamboo Full-Sleeves Top
Made from 95% bamboo and 5% spandex material, this full sleeve top is super soft and has insulating properties which keep you cool in warm weather and vice versa. It has a high crew neckline and high-low hemline that allows you to move without inhibitions and with ease. Besides, the colour options available in this top are striking to say the least. Get 20% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|BlissClub Women The Breezy Kur-Tee | Top with Side Slits | BreezeFlo Fabric | Activewear for Women
|₹ 1,399
|Blissclub Women The Ultimate Flare Pants | High-Waist | Foldable Waistband | 2 Pockets| Activewear For Women Straight Black Black
|₹ 1,977
|Blissclub Women The Ultimate Leggings | Leggings For Women | High-Waist | Ankle Length | 4 Pockets | Squat-Proof | Activewear Stretch Black
|₹ 1,977
|BlissClub Women The Ultimate Cycling Shorts| Cycling Shorts for women| High-waist| 3 pockets| Squat-Proof | Cloudsoft Fabrics | Above Knee Length
|₹ 1,885
|BlissClub Women Bamboo Full-Sleeves Top | BambooLux Fabric | High Crew Neck | Full Sleeves with Cuffs | Tops for Women
|₹ 1,199
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.