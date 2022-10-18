Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 56% off on running shoes for men

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 56% off on running shoes for men

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 18, 2022 20:08 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and this is the chance for men to get themselves pairs of running shoes at discounted prices.

product info
A good pair of running shoes can boost one's performance.

If you go for running and have not been wearing running shoes, then know that you're making a mistake. A good pair of running shoes can help boost one’s performance and improve efficiency. It is always important to look for comfort and durability factors. Besides, the more lightweight a pair of shoes is, the better it will be. There are many options available on Amazon and now is the best time to buy running shoes. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and this is your chance to get hands on amazing pairs of running shoes for men at attractive and slashed down prices.

Make best use of this sale season and get shopping. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few pairs in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them. They are from the likes of Adidas and Nike, among others.

Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes for men comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and the outer material is made from mesh that is breathable. Available in many colour options, this pair is a lightweight and comfortable option. It is also durable and available at 40% off. It is a decent option to introduce to your collection of running shoes.

cellpic
Bourge Men's Vega-z1 Black Running Shoes-9 UK/India (43 EU) (Vega-1-Black-09)
40% off 599 999
Buy now

Adidas Mens Flydoot M Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes from Adidas has a sole made from polyurethane material. It comes with lace up closure and has medium shoe width. Running in this pair will prove to be a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Get 56% off on it. There are many colours available in this one. Go get this one and we promise it will make for a stunning addition to your footwear collection.

cellpic
Adidas Men's Mesh Flydoot M Tecind/Ftwwht/Vicgol Running Shoes - 6 UK
56% off 1,899 4,299
Buy now

Adidas Men's Seize The Street M Running Shoes
A smart and stylish pair of running shoes, this one from Adidas makes for a cool addition to one's collection. It is made from synthetic and textile material and comes with medium shoe width. You will be able to run efficiently in this pair of shoes and have no complaints whatsoever. Grab this pair at 10% off. It makes for a good purchase.

cellpic
Adidas Mens Blue Night Aa33 / Semi Impact Orange Aelf/White 01F7 / Wonder Steel Aeld Seize The Street M Running Shoes - 10 UK (Gb2440-10)
50% off 2,149.5 4,299
Buy now

ASICS Mens Gel-Trabuco Terra Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes has a sporty look. A comfortable, lightweight and durable pair, men will be delighted to introduce this pair to their collection of shoes. It is available in two striking colour combinations. The shoes have a lace up closure and a medium shoe width. There's a 20% discount on this pair of shoes. It is a must buy.

cellpic
Asics Mens Synthetic Gel-Trabuco Terra Blue Running Sports Shoes - 9 UK
20% off 7,199 8,999
Buy now

Nike Air Max 200 Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes from Nike is a comfortable and lightweight pair. The outer material used is mesh that allows air to pass through the material. Thanks to the cushlon foam, it provides anti-vibration protection at every step. Get this cool pair, available in many colour options, at a discount of 49% on it. It makes for a cool addition.

cellpic
Womens_WMNS Nike Flex 2019 RN_Black/White-Anthracite_AQ7487-001_4.5 UK_(7 US)
49% off 3,579 6,995
Buy now

Price of running shoes for men at a glance:

ShoesPrice
Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes 999.00
Adidas Mens Flydoot M Running Shoe 4,299.00
Adidas Men's Seize The Street M Running Shoes 2,149.00 -  3,869.00
ASICS Mens Gel-Trabuco Terra Running Shoes 8,999.00
Nike Women's W Air Max 200 Running Shoes 3,579.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Micromax HD mobile phones handpicked for you
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Mens' polo t-shirt available at up to 62% off
Micromax 8 GB internal memory phones are budget-friendly
Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that are a must buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get discount of 60% on jeans
fashion FOR LESS