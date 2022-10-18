Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 56% off on running shoes for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
If you go for running and have not been wearing running shoes, then know that you're making a mistake. A good pair of running shoes can help boost one’s performance and improve efficiency. It is always important to look for comfort and durability factors. Besides, the more lightweight a pair of shoes is, the better it will be. There are many options available on Amazon and now is the best time to buy running shoes. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and this is your chance to get hands on amazing pairs of running shoes for men at attractive and slashed down prices.
Make best use of this sale season and get shopping. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few pairs in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them. They are from the likes of Adidas and Nike, among others.
Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes for men comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and the outer material is made from mesh that is breathable. Available in many colour options, this pair is a lightweight and comfortable option. It is also durable and available at 40% off. It is a decent option to introduce to your collection of running shoes.
Adidas Mens Flydoot M Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes from Adidas has a sole made from polyurethane material. It comes with lace up closure and has medium shoe width. Running in this pair will prove to be a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Get 56% off on it. There are many colours available in this one. Go get this one and we promise it will make for a stunning addition to your footwear collection.
Adidas Men's Seize The Street M Running Shoes
A smart and stylish pair of running shoes, this one from Adidas makes for a cool addition to one's collection. It is made from synthetic and textile material and comes with medium shoe width. You will be able to run efficiently in this pair of shoes and have no complaints whatsoever. Grab this pair at 10% off. It makes for a good purchase.
ASICS Mens Gel-Trabuco Terra Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes has a sporty look. A comfortable, lightweight and durable pair, men will be delighted to introduce this pair to their collection of shoes. It is available in two striking colour combinations. The shoes have a lace up closure and a medium shoe width. There's a 20% discount on this pair of shoes. It is a must buy.
Nike Air Max 200 Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes from Nike is a comfortable and lightweight pair. The outer material used is mesh that allows air to pass through the material. Thanks to the cushlon foam, it provides anti-vibration protection at every step. Get this cool pair, available in many colour options, at a discount of 49% on it. It makes for a cool addition.
|Shoes
|Price
|Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes
|₹999.00
|Adidas Mens Flydoot M Running Shoe
|₹4,299.00
|Adidas Men's Seize The Street M Running Shoes
|₹2,149.00 - ₹3,869.00
|ASICS Mens Gel-Trabuco Terra Running Shoes
|₹8,999.00
|Nike Women's W Air Max 200 Running Shoes
|₹3,579.00
