Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 57% off on men's t-shirts, shirts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 57% off on men's t-shirts, shirts

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 05, 2022 00:28 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is ongoing and this is the chance for men to upgrade their wardrobe collection.

product info
Men's t-shirts, shirts, trousers are up for grabs at discounted prices. 

Clothing is a form of expression and we all, irrespective of gender, want to look good and presentable at all times. When it comes to men, most of them look out for apparels that are comfortable, durable, of great fit and super easy to carry. Upgrading their wardrobe with apparels that tick all of the above boxes is always a welcome idea. Agree with us? Also, the great news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it, men can avail huge discounts on t-shirts, shirts, trousers, track pants and more.

Can’t wait to shop the best clothing stuff that is available on Amazon? Well, we are here to make the selection easy for you. Below you will find our curated picks that will look good on you and enhance your appeal. Scroll on to take a look at the listed options. Happy shopping! And don't forget to thank us later.

Raymond Men's Slim Formal Trousers

This pair of trouser pants from Raymond is available in synthetic material. Flattering fit and great comfort are the reasons why this bottom wear is a complete winner. It is available in dark grey colour and will complement well with most shirts and other apparels. Grab it at 54% off. It is a must buy and is available in slim fit.

cellpic
Raymond Men's Slim Formal Trousers (RMTS02975-G6_Dark Grey_34)
50% off 992 1,999
Buy now

Lee Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans

This pair of denims from Lee is made from cotton blend fabric. It is available in light blue and dark blue colours. Available in slim fit, one would love how flattering this apparel will look on them. There's 57% off on it and you must avail it right away. You can wear it in daily wear and the fabric is also durable.

cellpic
Lee Men's Slim Jeans (LMJN001658_Light Blue_34)
57% off 1,209 2,799
Buy now

Levi's Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt

This shirt from Levi’s is available in yellow colour. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% linen fabrics. One can also see a pocket in the front. Extremely comfortable to wear and skin-friendly, this shirt will make for a cool addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves and there’s a whopping 50% off on it. It is a must buy.

cellpic
Levi's Men Solid Slim fit Casual Shirt(34226-0065_Yellow_2XL)
50% off 1,299 2,599
Buy now

Adidas Men's Regular Fit Polyester Track Pants

This pair of track pants is available in black colour. It is made from polyester fabric and is very comfortable to wear. There are many pockets in this apparel to carry one's essentials. It looks stylish and men will find it difficult to part with these. There's 48% off available on this one. Besides, the quality of the fabric is what stands out - it is super skin-friendly.

cellpic
Adidas Mens Polyester Workout Pant Training Track Pants Black 54
48% off 2,069 3,999
Buy now

Puma Men T-Shirt

This Polo t-shirt for men from Puma is made from fine quality cotton material. The fabric is soft, smooth and comfortable to wear. It is available in three colours. Grab it at 54% off. A cool casual wear option, one can wear it with a pair of shorts and jeans. One can also see the brand’s logo on the front.

cellpic
Puma Men's Letter Print Regular T-Shirt (67025637_Mineral Yellow S)
62% off 759 1,999
Buy now

Price of apparels for men at a glance:

ApparelsPrice
 Puma Men T-Shirt  759.00 -  919.00
 Adidas Men's Regular Fit Polyester Track Pants  2,069.00 -  3,599.00
 Levi's Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt  1,299.00
 Lee Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans  1,209.00
 Raymond Men's Slim Formal Trousers  919.00 -  1,537.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab as much as 44% off on watches
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 44% off on shampoos
Top 10 speakers under 8000: Complete buying guide
Buying guide for 10 best trimmers for men
Earbuds under 1,500: Our top 10 picks
fashion FOR LESS