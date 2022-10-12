Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Fetch up to 64% off on BIBA garments

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Festivities are round the corner and if you haven't yet zeroed in on what you're going to wear on the multiple invites lying on your dining table, then it’s okay. We are here to help you with many options from the BIBA brand. Besides, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is still live. So, you don't really have to worry about the budget. We understand that you want to look stylish and go for outfits in which you will look radiant, and at the same time not have clothes weigh you down. Factoring in both your requirements, we have curated a list of our favourites below which we believe you will simply dazzle in.
Most of them are made from fine quality cotton fabric and feature stunning prints on them. There are colour options also available in some. Tempted to take a look at our options? Then scroll through the list below.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
This salwar suit set comes in two colours - Choco Brown and red. It is made from skin-friendly cotton material and features intricate print all over it. Throw on some fashion accessories like a choker necklace with matching earrings to look the part in this festive season. The attire will look on women from different age groups. There's 50% off on it.
BIBA Women's Salwar Suit Set
This suit set is made from cotton fabric. It has a straight fit and is available in two colours - blue and red. The kurta has a V neckline and features stripes all over it, whereas the salwar features a dainty floral print. This is an easy-breezy attire that has a fell good factor about it. You can get 55% off on it.
BIBA Women's Cotton a line Salwar Suit Set
This A-line salwar suit set is made from good quality cotton fabric. It comes in two striking colours - Sea Green and Coral. This could be your OOTD on one of the festivals around the corner. Beautiful and dainty, this one will amp up your style quotient. One can get 64% off on it. A must buy, you must introduce this to your wardrobe.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
A simple and elegant salwar suit set, this one is available in two colour options - Coral and Royal Blue. The suit features a dainty pattern all over it, whereas the pants come in carrot fitted style. This attire from BIBA is available at 7% off. Perfect for festive occasions, women from different age groups will look radiant in this one.
BIBA Printed Cotton Round Neck Womens Ethnic Set
This ethnic set for women from BIBA is made from cotton material.The intricate and beautiful work on the suit of the set is simply gorgeous. It is available in Teal colour and makes for a stunning attire. Besides, the attire has a round neck. A feel good suit set, this one will fetch you many compliments. It is available at a discount of 7%. Go, grab it.
|Apparels
|Price
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹1,999.00 - ₹2,149.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹3,599.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton a line Salwar Suit Set
|₹4,999.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹2,599.00 - ₹2,600.00 ₹2,600.00
|BIBA Printed Cotton Round Neck Womens Ethnic Set
|₹6,995.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.