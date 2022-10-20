Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 60% off on flip flops, slippers

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
If there is one footwear that spells comfort, then it has to be a pair of flip flops or slippers. Easy to slip into and comfortable to roam around in, these casual wear options are a popular choice for a vast majority of youngsters and also adults. Less formal than sandals and more formal than ‘Hawaii chappals’ Indians are so used to, these flip flops can easily be worn on multiple occasions than just at home.
Imagine yourself making a sudden dash to the neighbourhood kirana shop as your mom just realised there is not salt at home - your most preferred footwear would most likely be a pair of flip flops. What if you had to withdraw some money from the nearly ATM machine to pay your domestic help - well, our guess is you would dash out slipping into a pair of comfortable slippers. There is no disputing the fact that it is the most preferred footwear at home.
The good news is that many such purchases you don't really have to step out to the markets or even a mall. Sitting in the comfort of your home, you can see all the variety there is to check out at the click of a button on your mobile or laptop and order them home. What's more is that there will very attractive discounts on them too.
We have put together a list of such flip flops that are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Do check it out as, we feel, you will find it beneficial.
Puma Unisex-adult Luke V1 Slipper
This smart pair of flip flops is available in three colours combinations - a yellow-gray, blue-light lime-white and black-red. It comes with a flat heel and has a slip-on closure. It is made rubber and is not water resistant. While it can be an ideal casual footwear, it is ideal as a swimming or beach wear. You can get a discount of 55% on this product.
BATA Mens Martin Mule Slipper
This is a evergreen casual wear for men in much of India, wherever it is hot and humid. A trip to local fruits and vegetables market and an accidental step into slush will not feel so bad after all! Available in two colours (tan and blue), it is made from synthetic material and, hence, easy to maintain. It has flat heels and is not water resistant. You can get a 44% discount on this pair.
Hush Puppies Mens Tim Perf Mule E Slipper
Here's another casual wear pair of slippers, ideally suited for Indian weather. Available in two colours - brwon and black - this can be your choice of footwear when on a visit to a friend's place as well as this is a very stylish and comfortable pair of slippers. It comes with a flat heel and is not water resistant. You can get a discount of 50%.
ASICS Unisex-adult Zorian BM Thongs
This pair of thongs can be worn by both men and women. These slippers are available in two shades of blue - Deep Sea Teal and Monaco Blue. Made of rubber, this is as fuss-free as it gets. It comes with a soft top layer for immediate step-in comfort. These no-heels slippers are water resistant and you can go splash in water to your heart's content. Get a 46% discount on this item.
Adidas Mens Black (A0Qm) / White (01F7) Swenn M Swim Sandals
This pair of sandals is available only in size 8 UK. Dubbed as sandals, it is actually a pair of slippers. Made of synthetic material, it comes with a slip-on closure. It has flat heels and is not water resistant. It has a rugged outsole that provides long-lasting wear. A note from the makers says that more than 60% of the material used in the product is sustainable and makes the product eco friendly.
|Product
|Price
|Puma Unisex-adult Luke V1 Slipper
|₹1,699.00
|BATA Mens Martin Mule Slipper
|₹1,299.00
|Hush Puppies Mens Tim Perf Mule E Slipper
|₹2,999.00
|ASICS Unisex-adult Zorian BM Thongs
|₹1,899.00
|Adidas Mens Black (A0Qm) / White (01F7) Swenn M Swim Sandals
|₹1,799.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.