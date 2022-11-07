Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon sale: Lip gloss available at up to 40% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 07, 2022 19:33 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Lip gloss is a definite must-have in one's beauty kit. It enhances the look of the face and has a direct connection with a woman's confidence.

product info
Lip gloss is every woman's favourite makeup item.

If you like to keep your makeup look minimal, then just applying a lip gloss would work wonders. And if you want to stand out and ace your makeup game, then also a lip gloss is a must. This formulation can instantly uplift a person's look, making one appear more pretty and glamorous. One must have an eclectic mix of lip gloss in terms of colours. The more, the better. In fact, most women pick a colour based on how they are feeling at the particular moment. If they’re looking to make a bold statement, then probably they will settle for a red mouth. And if they want to play down a look and yet keep the magic going, then maybe going for pink will work.

We have picked up a slew of options from Amazon. They all are from established brands and are enriched with nourishing and hydrating qualities. Best part is they all come at discounted prices. So, go shop to your heart’s content. For cue, you can take a look at our picks below.

RENEE Madness PH Lip Gloss, Black Lip Gloss
This lip gloss has hydrating and moisturising benefits. It makes lips look attractive, and how! It helps in soothing the lips and repairing the chappy and dry lips. This super glossy formula is non-sticky in nature. Its colour infused with a bit of black and a lot of pink looks attractive and charming. It has a good 18% off on it.

cellpic
RENEE Madness PH Lip Gloss, Black Lip Gloss Pink Payoff, Enriched with Shea Butter, Nourishing, Non-sticky Super Glossy formula, 4.5ml
18% off 449 550
Buy now

Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipgloss
This lip gloss comes in a slew of colours. It comes packed with the moisturisng and hydrating qualities. The long-lasting shine of this formulation is what makes it so appealing. It has 40% off on it and is a must buy. The formulation glides smoothly over the lips without making them appear sticky. Besides, this formulation is also highly pigmented, and thus has a rich colour pay off.

cellpic
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipgloss-Retro Romance (Orange)-5 ml | Long Lasting Lip Gloss for Moisturizing And Hydrating Lips
40% off 630 1,050
Buy now

KIRO Super Butter Lip Gloss
A 100% vegan formulation, this one comes infused with the goodness of Shea butter, Cocoa butter, Mango butter among other things in it. It nourishes the lips, hydrates them and keeps them moisturised. Its long-lasting shine formula makes it a decent pick. You won't experience dry and chapped lips anymore. Besides, this also boosts the elasticity of the skin of lips. Get 25% off on it.

cellpic
KIRO Super Butter Lip Lacquer, Dusty Rose (Matte Nude Peach), 5 ml, Long Lasting Lip Gloss, Intense Colour, Hi-shine, Vegan, No Paraben, Non Toxic, Hydrating Liquid lipstick for Moisturizing Lip
25% off 656.25 875
Buy now

MyGlamm Lip Volumizer Instant Mega Plumping Lip Gloss
This lip gloss from MyGlamm comes loaded with nourishing qualities. It makes lips look plump and comes in a striking pink colour. The high gloss finish lasts for long. Besides, this formulation also keeps lips hydrated, soft and smooth. Get this amazing lip gloss at 10% off. It comes in a nice packaging and women from different age groups will instantly develop a liking for this one.

cellpic
MyGlamm Lip Volumizer Instant Mega Plumping Lip Gloss Pink- (Pink)-2.9 gm | Glossy Lip Gloss, Instant Plumping & Nourishing Lip Gloss
10% off 629.1 699
Buy now

STARSTRUCK BY SUNNY LEONE Liquid Lip Gloss
A non-sticky and long-lasting formulation, this lip gloss comes in an array of vibrant and striking colour options. The formulation is highly pigmented and also comes loaded with nourishing qualities. It improves the skin health of lips and makes them appear plump and fuller. It is enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil and Shea butter. Besides, it is a cruelty-free product that is available at 19% off.

cellpic
STARSTRUCK BY SUNNY LEONE Liquid Lip Gloss, Highly Pigmented, Clear Shine and Non-Sticky Formula, Coralicious
19% off 649 799
Buy now

Price of lip gloss at a glance:

Lip glossPrice
 RENEE Madness PH Lip Gloss, Black Lip Gloss  550.00
 Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipgloss  1,050.00
 KIRO Super Butter Lip Gloss  875.00
 MyGlamm Lip Volumizer Instant Mega Plumping Lip Gloss  699.00
 STARSTRUCK BY SUNNY LEONE Liquid Lip Gloss  799.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Havells heaters this winter on Amazon
Sweaters for women are smart and classy while being warm and snug
7 Best set top boxes and their subscriptions in 2022
Blazers for men: Great option to amp up style in an instant
Sweaters for boys: Grab plenty of them to beat winter chill
fashion FOR LESS