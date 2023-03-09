Best fleece jackets for kids can be go-to comfort wear in winter season

Fleece jackets for kids are designed to keep one warm and cosy.

Winter is the time when parents try really hard to keep their children protected from the winter chill. They would emphasize more on layering up their kids, but the latter usually detest it. Hence, you must introduce fleece jackets to their wardrobe to really keep them warm and cosy. You will see how soon fleece jackets will become the go-to comfort wear of your kids. They look nice, are lightweight and do a great job in keeping kids warm. We decided to curate a list of fleece jackets for kids to help our readers with the pocks. Some of our listed apparels are unisex. They come in great colour options, have pockets in the front and are made from good quality materials. You kids will simply love wearing them over and over again. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.



Naughty Ninos girls Jackets

This fleece jacket is made from polyester blend material. It is available in beige colour and has two pockets in the front. It is warm, stylish and will soon become the go-to, favourite apparel of girls through the winter season. It is lightweight and comes with a zipper closure. The collared neck of the apparel adds to its appeal.

Bold N Elegant Kids Trendy Warm Sherpa Collar Fleece Lined Jacket

This denim jacket has a lining of fleece. It is made from 50% polyester and 50% cotton fabrics. It has a collared neck and looks super chic. One will feel warm and cozy in this apparel. It has two pockets in the front. There are two colour variants in this jacket - blue and black. It is a unisex apparel.

Y&I Boys and Girls Winter Wear Fleece Hooded Jacket

This fleece jacket is available in regular fit. It comes with a hoodie and pockets in the front. A button down garment, kids will feel super warm and cozy in this one. It is available in blue colour and is a simple apparel in appearance. It can be worn by both boys and girls. Besides, it can be machine washed.

CHERRY CRUMBLE Navy Blue Polar Fleece Jacket

This fleece jacket is available in navy colour. It is designed to keep one warm and snug. Made from polyester material, it feels very soft and is comfortable to wear. It has a stand colour and has pockets in the front. It has a zipper closure. Perfect to wear on an everyday basis, this one can be the go-to comfort wear of girls.

CHERRY CRUMBLE Pink Sandwich Polar Fleece Jacket

If pink is the favourite colour of your girl child, then get them this fleece jacket. This one will look flattering on them, and how! It will keep them warm and protect them from the winter chill. There are pockets in the font and the garment has a zipper closure. It can be machine washed as well. It has a stand collar and makes for a great addition to their winter collection.

Price of fleece jackets for kids at a glance:

Fleece jackets Price CHERRY CRUMBLE Pink Sandwich Polar Fleece jacket ₹ 1,663 CHERRY CRUMBLE Navy Blue Sandwich Polar Fleece jacket ₹ 1,983 Bold N Elegant Kids Trendy Warm Sherpa Collar Fleece Lined Winter Denim Jacket ₹ 1,399 Y&I Boys and Girls Winter Wear Fleece Hooded Jacket ₹ 395 Naughty Ninos girls Jackets ₹ 899 - ₹ 1,015