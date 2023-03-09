Story Saved
Best fleece jackets for kids can be go-to comfort wear in winter season

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 04, 2023 15:01 IST
Fleece jackets are a wardrobe essential in winter season. Introduce this apparel to your kids' wardrobe to amp up their style and keep them warm.

Fleece jackets for kids are designed to keep one warm and cosy.

Winter is the time when parents try really hard to keep their children protected from the winter chill. They would emphasize more on layering up their kids, but the latter usually detest it. Hence, you must introduce fleece jackets to their wardrobe to really keep them warm and cosy. You will see how soon fleece jackets will become the go-to comfort wear of your kids. They look nice, are lightweight and do a great job in keeping kids warm.

We decided to curate a list of fleece jackets for kids to help our readers with the pocks. Some of our listed apparels are unisex. They come in great colour options, have pockets in the front and are made from good quality materials. You kids will simply love wearing them over and over again. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.

Naughty Ninos girls Jackets
This fleece jacket is made from polyester blend material. It is available in beige colour and has two pockets in the front. It is warm, stylish and will soon become the go-to, favourite apparel of girls through the winter season. It is lightweight and comes with a zipper closure. The collared neck of the apparel adds to its appeal.

cellpic 55% off
Naughty Ninos Girls Beige Front open Sherpa Jacket (NN00052JKT_Beige_11 Years-12 Years)
3.9 (8)
3.9 (8)
55% off
899 1,999
Buy now

Bold N Elegant Kids Trendy Warm Sherpa Collar Fleece Lined Jacket
This denim jacket has a lining of fleece. It is made from 50% polyester and 50% cotton fabrics. It has a collared neck and looks super chic. One will feel warm and cozy in this apparel. It has two pockets in the front. There are two colour variants in this jacket - blue and black. It is a unisex apparel.

cellpic 53% off
Bold N Elegant Kids Trendy Warm Sherpa Collar Fleece Lined Winter Denim Jacket for Toddler Tween Baby Boys & Girls (4-5 Years, Blue)
5 (1)
5 (1)
53% off
1,399 2,999
Buy now

Y&I Boys and Girls Winter Wear Fleece Hooded Jacket
This fleece jacket is available in regular fit. It comes with a hoodie and pockets in the front. A button down garment, kids will feel super warm and cozy in this one. It is available in blue colour and is a simple apparel in appearance. It can be worn by both boys and girls. Besides, it can be machine washed.

cellpic 60% off
Y&I Boys and Girls Winter Wear Fleece Hooded Jacket
5 (1)
5 (1)
60% off
395 999
Buy now

CHERRY CRUMBLE Navy Blue Polar Fleece Jacket
This fleece jacket is available in navy colour. It is designed to keep one warm and snug. Made from polyester material, it feels very soft and is comfortable to wear. It has a stand colour and has pockets in the front. It has a zipper closure. Perfect to wear on an everyday basis, this one can be the go-to comfort wear of girls.

cellpic 38% off
CHERRY CRUMBLE Navy Blue Sandwich Polar Fleece Solid Full Sleeves Girls Casual Playful Sweat Winter Warm Stand Collar Round Neck Zipper Jacket | Jacket for Baby/Toddler/Preschool/Kids/Teens/Children
38% off
1,983 3,199
Buy now

CHERRY CRUMBLE Pink Sandwich Polar Fleece Jacket
If pink is the favourite colour of your girl child, then get them this fleece jacket. This one will look flattering on them, and how! It will keep them warm and protect them from the winter chill. There are pockets in the font and the garment has a zipper closure. It can be machine washed as well. It has a stand collar and makes for a great addition to their winter collection.

cellpic 48% off
CHERRY CRUMBLE Pink Sandwich Polar Fleece Solid Full Sleeves Girls Casual Playful Sweat Winter Warm Stand Collar Round Neck Zipper Jacket | Jacket for Baby/Toddler/Preschool/Kids/Teens/Children
3 (1)
3 (1)
48% off
1,663 3,199
Buy now

Price of fleece jackets for kids at a glance:

 Fleece jacketsPrice
 CHERRY CRUMBLE Pink Sandwich Polar Fleece jacket  1,663
 CHERRY CRUMBLE Navy Blue Sandwich Polar Fleece jacket 1,983 
 Bold N Elegant Kids Trendy Warm Sherpa Collar Fleece Lined Winter Denim Jacket  1,399
 Y&I Boys and Girls Winter Wear Fleece Hooded Jacket  395
 Naughty Ninos girls Jackets  899 -  1,015

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

