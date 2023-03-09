Best jackets for men: It's time to amp up your style

Jackets, as we know it, are one of the most worn sartorial options in winters. In the outerwear section, there's a huge demand for jackets. You can make a statement if your jacket looks stylish and fashionable. Sometimes it's the jacket’s colour that stands out, and at other times it is the print on it. Fabric, comfort level, fit type are other aspects that we all must factor in before making a purchase. The best part is how most of them eliminate the need of layering up. They are lightweight and manage to keep the winter chill at bay.

If you're looking for the best jackets for men, then our buying guide will come in handy. It lists down some really stylish picks for which you may get a lot of queries, asking ‘where did you get this from?’. So, go ahead and explore.

Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Quilted Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket with Hood

This shirt jacket for men comes with a hood. It has 100% cotton lining and is made from quilted polyester padding that keeps one super warm and snug. Stylish in appearance, you are sure to get a lot of compliments. This flannel style shirt comes with pockets in the front and has a relaxed fit. It can elevate your look in no time.