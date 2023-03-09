Couple dresses for Valentine's Day: A buying guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valentine’s Day is round the corner and couples must be looking for ways to create memories on this special day. Well, we are here to give you an interesting and exciting idea that will give others around you major #CoupleGoals. All you need to do is search for a cute-looking couple dress and wear it on Valentine’s Day. This small gesture will go a long way in bringing a smile to your partner’s face.
We have curated some options for you in a list below. These include t-shirts with cute slogans written on them. Don them on this Valentine’s Day to make things interesting and express your love for each other. Besides, the fabric of the garments are of good quality and the fit type is also great. They are super comfortable and breathable too.
Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.
Raavi colors Latest Romantic Couple t-Shirt
These t-shirts are designed keeping couples in mind. The t-shirts are available in yellow, black and white colour options. The apparels have a round neck and are made from good quality cotton fabric. Besides, they are unisex and make for a great outfit option to wear on this Valentine’s Day. The fit type of the t-shirts is regular and is amazing.
Tusok Men Women Rayon Shirt Top Combo
Are you planning to take a short trip with the love of your life this Valentine’s Day? Then we suggest you twin in this shirt and top combo which evokes the feeling of love and is simply too cute. The shirt and the top features multi-colored hearts all over it. Made from viscose rayon fabric, the garments are skin-friendly and super comfortable to wear.
ADT Photo Gifts Woman & Men Polyster White T-Shirt for Couple
This pack of t-shirts is designed keeping all the couples in mind. Available in white colours, both the garments feature ‘Valentine’s Day’ written on them with a cute heart emoji on them. The fabric is non-shrinkable, super comfortable and breathable. The garments are made from polyester fabric and have half sleeves.
Ciyapa You Won My Heart Printed Couple t Shirts
Cool and super comfy, this Valentine’s Day, you can set #CoupleGoals by wearing these printed t-shirts which come with a slogan written on it ‘You won my heart’ in the most adorable way. The tshirts have a round neck and come in regular fits. Surprise your partner with this set of t-shirts on Valentine’s Day. Besides, the apparels come in white colour.
Couple Combo Drop Shoulder 3T Full Sleeves Twinning T-Shirt
This combo of two full sleeve and colourblock t-shirts makes for a cool sartorial option for this Valentine’s Day. made from premium cotton material, the garments are super comfortable to wear and durable too. One can see ‘Hubby’ and ‘Wifey’ written on the t-shirts. Too corny, you think? Well, Valentine’s Day is the day when you can be over the top without feeling any qualms about it.
