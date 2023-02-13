Ethnic wear for girls spells grace and elegance, look flattering too

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Adults love dressing up girls and when it comes to ethnic wear, the fun quotient only increases manifold. Whether it is a sharara and kurti or kurti and salwar, they bring out the best in girls. The latter almost look so ethereal and beautiful. Besides, one can always dial up or down the look with the help of accessories like a stack of bangles, earrings, choker necklaces and so on. A pair of juttis and sandals also complement the look really well.
Besides, ethnic wear dresses have a feel good factor about them. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a few ethnic wear dresses for girls and see them shine bright in them. We have curated a list for you, take a look below.
Bitiya By Bhama Girl's Silk Kurta & Palazzo & Dupatta
This casual kurta set is made of 100% cotton fabric. Super easy breezy and comfortable to slip into, girls will love wearing this and look beautiful too. The colour combination of green and pink stands out. There are other colour options also available in this. One can throw on a pair of matching juttis to round off the look in style.
ETHNOS Fashion Girl's Printed Crop Top Readymade Lehenga Choli
This set of lehenga and crop top makes for a modern and trendy outfit. The bottom wear features a stunning leaf print and is made from silk fabric. The top is made from art silk material. Overall a cool and chic ensemble, girls will look cute and pretty in this one. There are other colour options available in this one as well.
Glossia Fashion Kids Ethnic Wear Dress Anarkali Kurta Set with Dupatta Sleeveless Georgette Sharara Suit For Girls
This kurti sharara set is a stunning sartorial option to introduce in little girls’ wardrobe. The kurti is sleeveless and the bottom wear has a rich flare. The outfit is made from georgette net material and features lovely embellished work on it. The attire is available in blue, orange, pink and green colour options. Girls dressed in this outfit are likely to fetch a string of compliments.
Angel f Studio Girls' Raw Silk Salwar Suit
This salwar suit set is super comfortable and looks very inviting. The pink colour of the attire looks super attractive and inviting. One can wear sandals or jutti, and a stack of bangles in both hands with this outfit to complete the look. Available in regular fit, the top wear is sleeveless and has a round neck.
StyloBug Girl's Polyester Foil Work Solid V Neck Full Long Length Layered Ethnic Wear Top with Sharara & Dupatta Set
This set of top, sharara and dupatta is available in peach, blue and pink colour options. The fit of the attire is flattering and it makes for an elegant sartorial option for girls. Made from polyester material, one can see foil work on the outfit. The fabric is both lightweight and breathable. Besides, it has a relaxed fit. Girls will feel absolutely at ease in this one.
