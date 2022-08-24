Story Saved
Makeup kit for girls: Go for ones that are non-toxic and washable

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 24, 2022 18:22 IST
In an era of information explosion and easy accessibility, there is no way you can keep your pre-teen daughters away from makeup. Hence, it makes sense to go for safe options.

It is important to pick safe makeup kit which wont harm the tender skin of girls.

Ask a young mother with little girls at home how hard it is to keep her lipstick and other beauty items intact. Girls start to imitate their mothers early in life - so whether it is putting lipstick, prancing around the house wrapping a dupatta as a saree or moving around in her mom's sandals, girls are always keen on doing what their mothers do. When it comes to makeup, the result of girls playing around with their mom's makeup kits can lead to the items getting damaged. Hence, it is wise to get them their own makeup kit.

Now, if one were to look for makeup kits for girls, one is likely to bump into a host of toy sets for really little girls. However, there are also sets, with real and washable makeup meant for pre-teen girls. In most cases, they have some shades for eye shadow, lipsticks and blush.

Now, if you are looking for options, then checking out options on Amazon is never a bad idea. We have bunched together some options which you are sure to find useful. Do check them out.

Myynti Makeup Kit for Girls

This kit contains lip gloss, eye shadow and blush and compact powder. It also contains a brush and a puff. It has been put together using safe and high-quality ingredients which come with a silky shine. Easy to blend and apply, this set helps create a neat makeup look. This is a soft and smoothening palette, which is both water-proof and long-lasting. It can be used in multiple ways; for doing party makeup, casual makeup or wedding makeup.

cellpic
Myynti Makeup Kit for Girls Full Kit Eye shadow Lip Gloss Mirror Contour Powder Combination Palette Random-Design Random-Color Pack of 1
59% off 248 599
Buy now

Aashiya trades Real Cosmetic for Little Girls

This makeup set is a washable one and, hence, mothers can heave a sigh of relief as their little girls indulge themselves with them. This has eyeshadow palette in it but with some use of imagination, one can use it as a blusher as well. Your girl will love playing ‘dress up and makeup’ with this set. It is ideal to take on tour too as it fits into a pocket or bag easily and is very easy to carry. It is an ideal gift to give to your pre-teen or early teenager daughter.

cellpic
Aashiya trades Real Cosmetic for Little Girls ,Kids Makeup Kit for Girls, Kids Play Washable Makeup Set
80% off 197 999
Buy now

TYAGEN-II 6171 Color Icon Makeup Kit For Girls

Here's another charming makeup set for girls. This also has shades of lip gloss, eye shadow, blusher and a compact powder. Apart from these, this kit also contains a set of makeup brushes and blender puffs. The kit also has a tiny mirror and hence makeup on the go is also a possibility. Since it is compact in size, it is also travel friendly.

cellpic
TYAGEN-II 6171 Color Icon Makeup Kit For Girls + 7 Pcs Makeup Brush Set + ProTya Beauty Blender Puff
52% off 310 649
Buy now

MYTYA Fashion Makeup Kit for Girls

This is a pretty elaborate makeup kit with a large eye shadow palette, a number of lip gloss options, three blusher options and two compact powder options. Also included in it is Hello Kitty seven-pieces makeup brush set and six makeup blenders. It also has an eye liner, kajal, mascara and eye brow pencil. This is no kids' stuff; it is actually a pretty complete makeup set which your daughter will simply love.

cellpic
MYTYA Fashion Makeup Kit for Girls + Premium Hello Kitty Makeup Brushes 7 Piece + Kelli Makeup Sponges 6 Piece + Eye Liner & Kajal & Mascara & Eye Brow Pencil (4in1) (6155 Combo)
52% off 475 999
Buy now

Magicwand Real Cosmetics & Make-up Kit for Girls

This makeup kit includes lip gloss, blush, eye shadow, nail polish and sequin lip gloss. It also contains artificial nail extensions. Also part of this set are brushes for eye shadow and blushers. It also has foam applicators, combs, sharpeners and other tools for perfectly precise application. Since this set is non toxic and water washable, it is totally safe for use by your daughter, even the really tiny ones.

cellpic
Magicwand® All-in-One Trolley Type Water Removable Real Cosmetics & Make-up Kit for Girls【Non-Toxic & Not Tested on Animals】【Multi-Colored】【5 Yrs & Up】【1 Pc】
67% off 999 2,999
Buy now

Price of makeup set for girls at a glance:

ProductPrice
Myynti Makeup Kit for Girls 599.00
Aashiya trades Real Cosmetic for Little Girls 999.00
TYAGEN-II 6171 Color Icon Makeup Kit For Girls 649.00
MYTYA Fashion Makeup Kit for Girls 999.00
Magicwand Real Cosmetics & Make-up Kit for Girls 2,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

