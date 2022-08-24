Makeup kit for girls: Go for ones that are non-toxic and washable

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Ask a young mother with little girls at home how hard it is to keep her lipstick and other beauty items intact. Girls start to imitate their mothers early in life - so whether it is putting lipstick, prancing around the house wrapping a dupatta as a saree or moving around in her mom's sandals, girls are always keen on doing what their mothers do. When it comes to makeup, the result of girls playing around with their mom's makeup kits can lead to the items getting damaged. Hence, it is wise to get them their own makeup kit.
Now, if one were to look for makeup kits for girls, one is likely to bump into a host of toy sets for really little girls. However, there are also sets, with real and washable makeup meant for pre-teen girls. In most cases, they have some shades for eye shadow, lipsticks and blush.
Now, if you are looking for options, then checking out options on Amazon is never a bad idea. We have bunched together some options which you are sure to find useful. Do check them out.
Myynti Makeup Kit for Girls
This kit contains lip gloss, eye shadow and blush and compact powder. It also contains a brush and a puff. It has been put together using safe and high-quality ingredients which come with a silky shine. Easy to blend and apply, this set helps create a neat makeup look. This is a soft and smoothening palette, which is both water-proof and long-lasting. It can be used in multiple ways; for doing party makeup, casual makeup or wedding makeup.
Aashiya trades Real Cosmetic for Little Girls
This makeup set is a washable one and, hence, mothers can heave a sigh of relief as their little girls indulge themselves with them. This has eyeshadow palette in it but with some use of imagination, one can use it as a blusher as well. Your girl will love playing ‘dress up and makeup’ with this set. It is ideal to take on tour too as it fits into a pocket or bag easily and is very easy to carry. It is an ideal gift to give to your pre-teen or early teenager daughter.
TYAGEN-II 6171 Color Icon Makeup Kit For Girls
Here's another charming makeup set for girls. This also has shades of lip gloss, eye shadow, blusher and a compact powder. Apart from these, this kit also contains a set of makeup brushes and blender puffs. The kit also has a tiny mirror and hence makeup on the go is also a possibility. Since it is compact in size, it is also travel friendly.
MYTYA Fashion Makeup Kit for Girls
This is a pretty elaborate makeup kit with a large eye shadow palette, a number of lip gloss options, three blusher options and two compact powder options. Also included in it is Hello Kitty seven-pieces makeup brush set and six makeup blenders. It also has an eye liner, kajal, mascara and eye brow pencil. This is no kids' stuff; it is actually a pretty complete makeup set which your daughter will simply love.
Magicwand Real Cosmetics & Make-up Kit for Girls
This makeup kit includes lip gloss, blush, eye shadow, nail polish and sequin lip gloss. It also contains artificial nail extensions. Also part of this set are brushes for eye shadow and blushers. It also has foam applicators, combs, sharpeners and other tools for perfectly precise application. Since this set is non toxic and water washable, it is totally safe for use by your daughter, even the really tiny ones.
Price of makeup set for girls at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Myynti Makeup Kit for Girls
|₹599.00
|Aashiya trades Real Cosmetic for Little Girls
|₹999.00
|TYAGEN-II 6171 Color Icon Makeup Kit For Girls
|₹649.00
|MYTYA Fashion Makeup Kit for Girls
|₹999.00
|Magicwand Real Cosmetics & Make-up Kit for Girls
|₹2,999.00
