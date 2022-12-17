Makeup products you need to ace the look: Buying guide for beginners

Makeup products can really enhance one's appearance.

From early on, most girls start wishing to apply makeup to look all dolled up and pretty. This is the thing about beauty products, they amp up the appearance of a person and make them feel good about themselves. Besides, there should be no occasion to apply makeup. After all, one must look one's best on a daily basis. What's true is that applying makeup is an art that takes a long time for some to master. If you're a beginner, then we are here to help to give you a lowdown on the beauty products that you need to have in your kit. All beauty products perform different functions. Some keep your skin super hydrated, some make your skin look radiant and glowing and some help conceal your blemishes. They all are available on Amazon and the ones we have picked up for you are all from trusted and established brands. Scroll on to take a look at them. All the products listed below are in the sequence in which they ought to be applied.



Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion w/Vitamin E - 125 mL

This moisturising lotion is an ultimate formulation to soothe your skin. It hydrates your skin deeply and gives you a fresh and smooth skin in no time. It also comes packed with antioxidants and makes skin look super radiant and well looked after. It also contains vitamin E that is rich in moisturising properties. A must buy skincare essential for sure.

Plume Silk Blur Moisturising & Hydrating Primer

This primer comes packed with hydrating, nourishing and moisturizing properties. A long lasting formulation, this one is lightweight and suitable for all skin types. It has the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Avocado oil present in it that help lock in moisture in the skin. It makes skin smooth and radiant. It also blurs the imperfections and conceals the pores.

Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation

This foundation from Mamaearth comes in many shades and has a dewy finish type. It gives full coverage to skin and makes the skin look glowing. It blends easily into the skin and is a long lasting and dermatologically tested formulation. This also contains the goodness of vitamin C and Turmeric in it. It also fights radical damage and brightens the skin tone.

L.A GIRL Pro Concealer 3 x GC983 Fawn HD. High Definition Liquid Concealer

This high definition liquid concealer comes in a combo of three. It has a natural finish type and helps conceal the blemishes and imperfections on skin. An alcohol-free formulation, this gives skin full coverage and helps in colour correcting the marks or spots on skin. It has a lightweight texture and is a long-lasting formulation. It is a must buy for sure.

Lotus Makeup NaturalBlend Translucent Loose Powder

This powder from Lotus makeup is suitable for all skin types and has a translucent finish type. This one helps in making skin feel smooth and also controls oil on skin. It also comes with the goodness of SPF 15 in it that protects the skin from the nasty rays of the skin. It is a formulation that is free from toxins and made from natural and herbal ingredients.

Kiro Glow-On Blush Duo

This glow-on blush duo has a shimmer finish type. It is infused with the goodness of Calendula oil and Rosehip oil. While the former soothes and hydrates the skin, the latter moisturizes, brightens and evens out your skin tone. It is a dermatologically tested formulation. It is 100% vegan and contains no parabens. A must buy if you want your makeup game to be on point.

RENEE Fab 3 in 1 Highlighter

This highlighter stick has shades with a shimmery finish type. It provides light coverage to skin. A non-oily and non-greasy formulation, this one is enriched with the goodness of Coconut oil, Castor oil and vitamin E. Suitable for all skin tones, this one is free from paraben and cruelty. Besides, it is an easy to carry and easy to use formulation.

Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner

This eyeliner is made from the goodness of Almond oil and Castor oil. It is a waterproof and long-lasting formulation that has a matte finish. It dries quickly and is very smooth in application. It is safe to use and also gentle in nature. Besides, it is also suitable for all skin types and even for those with sensitive eyes.

L'Oréal Paris Volumising Mascara

This volumising mascara from L'Oreal Paris comes in a tube and is super easy in application. It is a waterproof and smudgeproof formulation that gives full coverage. For that dramatic eye look or smokey eyes, this one will make for a great pick. You won't experience any clumping, smudging or flaking. Besides, it comes infused with the goodness of Cornflower extract, Rose oil and Castor oil.

Faces Canada Lipstick

This lipstick from Faces Canada can really enhance your makeup look. It is a long-lasting formulation that is highly pigmented. It is enriched with the goodness of Mulberry and Shea butter that make lips feel smooth and buttery. It also deeply hydrates the lips and nourishes them. A vegan formulation, this one is free from chemicals. There are many attractive shades available in this one.

Price of makeup products at a glance:

Makeup products Price Plume Silk Blur Moisturising & Hydrating Primer ₹ 650.00 Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation ₹ 599.00 L.A GIRL Pro Concealer 3 x GC983 Fawn HD. High Definition Liquid Concealer ₹ 2,499.00 Kiro Glow-On Blush Duo ₹ 900.00 Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner ₹ 399.00 RENEE Fab 3 in 1 Highlighter ₹ 750.00 L'Oréal Paris Volumising Mascara ₹ 849.00 Faces Canada Lipstick ₹ 1,199.00 Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion ₹ 1,000.00 Lotus Makeup NaturalBlend Translucent Loose Powder ₹ 495.00