Purses for men should be compact, have enough space for cards, cash and coins

For men, accessories like belts and purses are fashion essentials they can't do without. A purse would easily score over a belt in the utility quotient. From keeping currency notes, coins to cards, there is no substitute for a purse. The more popular word used for purse is of course a wallet. While no one disputes the utility of purses for men, these wallets are also ultimate fashion accessories for them.
While in the past, most purses were available in leather, today there is much variety in relation to the material used in their making. If you have been looking to replace your old purse and are in the mood to buy a new one, Amazon should be a good place to begin your search. Not only will you get a lot of options, you will see that they are being offered at very decent prices as well.
We have put together a list of such purses for men and think you should take a look at them as well. Some of them are from well known brands like Lavie, others are from relatively lesser known ones. Check them out here.
Lavie Sport Chief Classic Line Men's Wallet | Purse for Men
Lavie has become a rather visible brand in India in women's handbag segment but they have quite a impressive collection in men's segment too. This purse could serve the purpose. Made of faux leather, it is available in three colours - brown, black and navy. Its special features include two secret compartments and a coin pocket. It is compact and super handy too.
WildHorn Wildhorn India Oliver Green Leather Men's Wallet
This wallet is available in a host of attractive colours - Blue Croco, Crackle, Dark Brown Hunter, green, Green Croco, Tan Crunch, Tan Hunter, Maroon Croco to name a few. Made of leather, it comes in a classic wallet design. It has a contemporary and durable design. The inner lining is made of top quality polyester fabric which is both soft to touch and extremely durable. It has a bi-fold wallet and has 9 in-build card slots, 2 currency slots, 2 secret compartment, a coin pocket and 1 transparent windows for your driver's license or work ID.
DAHSHA 10 Slot Large PU Leather Credit Debit Zipper Card Holder Wallet
This is a bifold wallet made of leather. This is an ideal option as a business card wallet for men and includes 8 credit/debit card slot, 2 photo ID window, one money compartment, one small zipper pocket for change/coins. It also has 2 clear PVC ID windows for ID cards, photos, etc. A perfect gift item, you can present it to your loved one on birthday, wedding anniversary or on another occasion.
Urban Forest Oliver Blue RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men
This wallet comes in a very contemporary design. Made of leather, this stylish purse for men is available in a number of attractive colours - Black with Pen, Blue in Woolen Box, Brown in Wooden Box, Redwood in Wooden Box among other colours. It is a compact, sleek and spacious wallet for men. While it can store a lot, it hardly feels bulky. It has six inbuilt card slots, two currency slots, one secret compartment, a coin pocket, and three transparent windows for driver's license or work ID.
HORNBULL Denial Olive Leather Wallet for Men
This wallet too is available in a number of colours - Aqua Blue, Grainy Olive, Mark-Brown to name a few. This is a leather and a two fold wallet. It comes with polyester cloth lining inside which is soft and durable. It comes with seven credit card slots, one transparent ID window, two secret compartment, two money compartment, one zipper compartment and a coin pocket.
|Product
|Price
|Lavie Sport Chief Classic Line Men's Wallet | Purse for Men
|₹1,999
|WildHorn Wildhorn India Oliver Green Leather Men's Wallet
|₹1,499
|DAHSHA 10 Slot Large PU Leather Credit Debit Zipper Card Holder Wallet
|₹2,499
|Urban Forest Oliver Blue RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men
|₹2,000
|HORNBULL Denial Olive Leather Wallet for Men
|₹2,499
