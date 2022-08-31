Story Saved
Skirts for women have a refreshing and easy-breezy appeal

  HT By Shreya Garg
  Published on Aug 31, 2022 13:24 IST
Skirts for women are one of the most comfortable apparels. They allow air to pass through and keep one cool and at ease all day long.

Skirts for women make for an easy-breezy apparel.

Whether you’re busy typing away from the comfort of your home, or going for a stroll in the spacious park next door, choosing skirts as a sartorial option will do good to both your mood and style sense. A refreshing garment that allows women to feel absolutely at ease and comfortable, a collection of skirts is what every woman must have in her wardrobe. No matter how much you like your well-fitted pairs of jeans, there are days when all one wants to do is feel stylish in one’s own skin and be at ease. And if you thought that skirts can be worn only in a few seasons like summer and autumn, then you couldn’t have been more wrong. You can wear skirts with almost everything under the sun - a baggy hoodie, a crop top, a leather jacket, a flattering sweater and so on.

Introduce skirts in your wardrobe today and we will help you in the quest of finding some options that will look flattering on you. Below is the list of our top picks which we sincerely hope you will fall in love with. Take a look.

MONTREZ Women's Solid Denim A-line Long Skirt
Available in many colours, this A-line denim long skirt for women has a relaxed fit. It comes with buttons in the front and has an elastic waistband. You can pair this skirt with a pair of heels or sneakers to look chic and stand out. You can opt for denim on denim look or a nice halter neck top to complete the look.

MONTREZ Women's Solid Denim A-line Long Skirt (30, Cloud-Blue)
SAAVA Cotton Mini Skirt for Women with Flared Bottom
This midi skirt for women has a flared bottom. It is made from cotton blend fabric and looks gorgeous. It has an asymmetrical hemline and is available in black colour. One can wear it with a crop top or a nice striped t-shirt to complete the look. It amps up the overall look and looks classy and stylish. The fabric is comfortable and skin-friendly.

SAAVA Cotton Mini Skirt for Women with Flared Bottom Black
Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Polyester Pleated Skirt
This pleated shirt is available in many solid colours. It has a high waistline and comes with an elastic waistband. The fabric it is made from is 100% polyester and is of very fine quality. One can pair this skirt with a lovely chikankari top to complete the look. A pair of flats or a pair of sneakers will do justice to the overall appearance.

Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Polyester Pleated Skirt Blue
Uptownie Lite Women's Pleated Midi Skirt
This pleated midi skirt features a lovely floral print over it. Made from crepe fabric, this one is comfortable, easy-breezy and very lightweight. Available in many colours and prints, this one is a refreshing garment to introduce to one’s wardrobe. One can team this skirt with an off shoulder top or crop top to round off the look in style.

Uptownie Lite Women's Pleated Midi Skirt (Black 2,XXXL)
StyleStone Women's Midi Skirt (Blue, Small)
This denim midi skirt for women looks stylish and cool. It has a high rise waistline and comes with drawstrings. Available in blue colour, this one has pockets in the front and has an elasticated waistband. Women can team the skirt with a nice t-shirt or tucked in shirt. Besides, a pair of sneakers and a pair of flats will also make for great options to accessorise the look.

StyleStone Women's Midi Skirt (Blue, Small)
Price of skirts for women at a glance:

Skirts for womenPrice
 StyleStone Women's Midi Skirt (Blue, Small)  1,399.00
 Uptownie Lite Women's Pleated Midi Skirt  1,999.00
 Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Polyester Pleated Skirt  1,799.00
 SAAVA Cotton Mini Skirt for Women with Flared Bottom  1,799.00
 MONTREZ Women's Solid Denim A-line Long Skirt  1,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

