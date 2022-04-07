Sneakers for men under 999 are affordable and go well with casualwear

Shoes are an important part of our overall dressing-up process. No matter what our purpose, we can't step out of our homes without proper footwear. Be it a party, a business meeting or simply stepping out for our daily chores, our footwear has to be appropriate. One of the most popular casual footwear choices over the years has been sneakers. They are comfortable and can be styled with many outfits. What was initially made for sportspersons has since undergone major transformation. Today, sneakers are the epitome of smart casuals. Till a few years back, sneakers were a strict no-no in offices. However over the years, offices have become more casual in their dress code and sneakers are becoming more upscale.

Having said so, for many of us affordability is a major issue. Sneakers of mega brands don't always come cheap. However, there are many options if you are willing to explore the online arena. A host of brands do have decent sneakers in far more affordable price range. If you are willing to explore then we can help you. We have curated a list of sneakers that are stylish and budget-friendly.

Sparx Men's Sc0461g Sneakers

This pair of sneakers is made using a material called mesh, which is essentially a fabric made from nylon or polyester yarn and is breathable. The sole of this pair is rubber, which makes it naturally slip resistant. This is basically a flat pair of sneakers with a heel height of only two cm. It has a lace-up closure and is an ideal casualwear. It has medium shoe width. The size for this shoe begins with 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK.

Bond Street by (Red Tape) Men's Sneakers

This pair of sneakers has synthetic fabric as its outer material while its sole is thermoplastic elastomers (rubber-like material). Its toe style is round and shoe width is regular. This charming pair is available in three colours - white, black and tan. The size begins from 7 UK and goes up to 11 UK.

Centrino Men's Sneakers

This pair of sneakers has synthetic as its outer material while its sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers. It has a medium shoe width. The pair's toe style is round and heel height is one inches. This shoe is available in 13 different colour combinations. The size begins from 6 UK and goes up to 10 UK.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Sneaker

This pair of sneakers is available in four different colours include black, cherry, grey and navy. It features a ‘memory foam’ insole for extra comfort and is ideal for all kinds of casual outings. It is also a slip resistant shoe. The size begins from 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK.

