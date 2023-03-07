Wallets for women: Fetch chic-looking options at great prices

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In the age when many of us rely heavily on UPI transactions, carrying a wallet has significantly reduced but the charm of owning one still holds on. This fashion plus utility accessory ain’t going anywhere no matter how many technologies come. A wallet is an essential for both men and women. It basically allows you to keep all your currency and cards and other ID proofs in one place in an organised fashion.
When it comes to women, they like to keep their wallets in their bags. And there are so many options available that are compact in size and sleek in design that they can easily fit into a minibag or sling bag. You can choose a wallet depending on your need. One can find variety in terms of style. Some come in super compact foldable form and some come in long and sleek forms. Number of compartments and card holder slots make for important considerations too.
We have listed our favourites below. Take a look at them. They are stylish and super practical. You will love carrying them.
Style Smith Pink Solid Women Zip Around Wallet
This zip around wallet is made using faux leather material. It is available in solid pink colour. The compact size of this fashion accessory is what makes it an attractive choice. There are five compartments and four card slots in this one. It is simple in design and looks quite nice. Besides, it is spacious enough. You can easily carry this one in all types of bags whether it be a sling bag or a tote bag.
Style Smith Navy Solid Women Zip Around Wallet
The best part about this wallet is its compact size. It is available in navy colour and comes with a zipper closure. You can stash in all your cards and cash in this one. Travel-friendly and lightweight, this will occupy very little space in a handbag. Besides, you can also carry this as a standalone when stepping out to run some errands. It looks stylish too.
Style Smith Brown Solid Women Zip Around Wallet
You will love the colour, size and the storage capacity of this wallet. Available in brown colour, this one comes with a zipper closure. Carrying this is super convenient and it doesn't occupy much space too in any of the bags. It is made using faux leather material and is lightweight too. Its design is striking and elegant and makes for a great fashion accessory.
Van Heusen Women Wallet - Texture
Women will want to own this wallet as soon as they see it. The texture of the wallet is super attractive to look at. It is available in a slew of solid colour options tan, bottle green, brown etc. it is a sleek fashion accessory that can seamlessly carry all your cash and cards. Well, even your mobile perhaps if it's compact in size. It comes with a zipper closure and is easy to carry too.
MOKOBARA Leather womens Bi-Fold Wallet(Green Energy)
This bi-fold wallet is made using leather material. It is slim and sleek in design. Super stylish, durable and attractive, this one helps you in holding all the things in a secure fashion. There's a sleeve at the back as well that can allow you to carry your boarding pass/passport or your cell phone for easy access.
|Product
|Price
|Van Heusen Women's Tan Wallet-Texture-(VWBGIRGFF002231)
|₹ 849
|MOKOBARA Leather womens Bi-Fold Wallet(Green Energy)
|₹ 2,999
|Style Smith - Faux Leather Pink Women's Zip Around Wallet ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 359
|Style Smith - Faux Leather Navy Women's Zip Around Wallet ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 359
|Style Smith - Faux Leather Brown Women's Zip Around Wallet ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 359
