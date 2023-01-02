Winter wear for men should be warm and rank high on style factor too

Winter wear for men should keep one warm and look stylish.

Winter season is enjoyable when one is layered up adequately. To ensure that, men need a lot of apparels in their wardrobe. From sweaters, jackets, trench coats, overcoats to jumpers - one needs all of them to beat the winter chill and blues. Yes, the clothes need to be warm and cozy, but what they must also be is rank high on style quotient. There's nothing like it if you can ace the winter look. It is not too tricky and pretty much effortless. You just need to find the right picks. And in this endeavour, we are here to help you with options. After navigating through a sea of eclectic options, we have curated some picks that we believe will do justice and more to your everyday winter looks. Men from different age groups will definitely find something from our list that they would want to own. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.



CHROES® Men's Winter Notched Collar 3 Button Trench Coat

This trench coat is a perfect pick if you want to ace the winter style look. This one is made from a blend of wool and polyester. It comes with 100% polyester lining. It has a button closure and is available in black colour. One will feel warm and snug in this apparel. It can be dry cleaned only.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Trench Coat

This jacket will make for quite stunning winter wear. It is available in brown colour and will amp up one's style quotient effortlessly. It has a zipper closure and has pockets in the front as well. Besides, it is also durable and easy to wear. Men from different age groups will look dapper in it. It is a must buy.

CHROES® Men's Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket Shacket Coat

This shacket is made from a blend of cotton and polyester fabrics. It has a button closure and features a lovely print on it. It comes in regular fit and is available in Apricot colour. There are pockets in the front and it has a strong stylish appeal to it. It will look classy on men from varying age groups. It is a must buy apparel for sure.

Raymond Dark Blue Sweater

This sweater from Raymond has a V-neckline and is very warm indeed. Made from fine quality wool fabric, this one is available in dark blue colour. The print that features on it looks striking. It will enhance the look both when worn as an innerwear and an outerwear. It can be machine washed and will make for a nice addition to the wardrobe of men.

Puma Mens Jacket

This jacket from Puma is a padded one and is super warm. With this on, you won't feel the need to layer up. It is available in black colour and is made from polyester material. It comes with a hooded neck and is a durable pick too. The name of the brand also features in the front. It is a must buy apparel.

Price of winter wear for men at a glance:

Winter wear for men Price in Rs CHROES® Men's Winter Notched Collar 3 Button Trench Coat 7,892 - 7,992 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Trench Coat 2,743.62 - 3,919 CHROES® Men's Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket Shacket Coat 5,274 Raymond Dark Blue Sweater 1,919 Puma Mens Jacket 7,836