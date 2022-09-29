Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 75% off on pretty lehengas

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
With weddings and festivities round the corner, women have a special task at hand. And that is to zero in on their outfits for a slew of impending invitations and occasions. This is the time when women like to dress in traditional Indian wear to look the part and feel beautiful from inside out. Lehengas are one sartorial option that women love, and how! They look for occasions when they can don a lehenga, throw on some jewellery and bedazzle everyone with their looks. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and we have good news for you. Now you can buy lehengas at attractive prices. As much as 75% off. No, we are not kidding and don't you swoon already without seeing our top picks for you.
Scroll ahead to check out our picks. They are pretty, beautiful and complete statement wear. You can thank us anytime later, but for now, go and make the best use of sale season and attractive prices being offered.
Sarvayog Fashion Women's Embroidery Semi-Stitched Net Lehenga Choli
This semi-stitched set of lehenga choli makes for statement wear. The beautiful embroidery work and the floral work is eye-catching and beautiful. Women from different generations will be tempted to own this one. It is available at 74% off. Besides, one can throw on a lot of fashion accessories like a heavy necklace, matching earrings and some bangles to go with it.
Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral White Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
Want to keep your lehenga look simple and stunning? This semi-stitched lehenga choli set will definitely meet your needs. Available in striking colours like red, Dove orange, Teal blue and so on, this one features floral print all over it. The fabric used in its making is organza and is of very fine quality. Women, you can get this attire for yourself at 75% off.
Juniper Women's Rayon & Cambric Printed Peplum Readymade Lehenga Choli
If you are aiming for a fuss-free, easy-breezy look this wedding and festive season, then this readymade set of lehenga choli is for you. It comes with a peplum top and lehenga. Made of rayon fabric, this is lightweight and super comfortable to wear. The print work on it is also very minimalist. You will look like a diva in this set. Grab it at 38% off.
Fashion Basket Women's Thai Silk Semi-stitched Green Lehenga Choli
This set of semi-stitched lehenga choli comes in stunning green colour. It is made of silk fabric and features lovely embroidery work. A chic attire, women from all age groups can wear this one and be on top of their style game. Grab it at 70% off. Throw on some necklace on it to enhance the overall look. It is a must buy.
Zeel Clothing Women's Georgette Semi stitched Lehenga Choli
This set of semi-stitched lehenga choli is made from georgette fabric and looks lovely. One can see some stunning sequin and embroidery work on it. It is available in pretty pink colour, a favourite of most women. You can get this at 54% off. Besides, be ready to fetch a lot of compliments that will come your way when dressed in this attire.
|Apparel
|Price
|Sarvayog Fashion Women's Embroidery Semi-Stitched Net Lehenga Choli
|₹8,999.00
|Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral White Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹9,999.00
|Juniper Women's Rayon & Cambric Printed Peplum Readymade Lehenga Choli
|₹3,299.00
|Fashion Basket Women's Thai Silk Semi-stitched Green Lehenga Choli
|₹5,999.00
|Zeel Clothing Women's Georgette Semi stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹6,999.00
