Amazon Prime Sale on MyGlamm items: Get up to 40% off on eyeliners, lipsticks   

The Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is here! If you have been waiting for that perfect shade of matte lipstick but couldn't find and when you did, the price put you off, well then, now is the time to go and buy it. Amazon is currently hosting its Prime Sale 2022 where a host of beauty brands have their products up for sale at very attractive prices.

Manish Mahotra's MyGlamm may not be as popular a brand as the big international leaders in the market, but if we know the ace designer, we can be sure that the products will definitely be the best. There is wealth of products from his brand MyGlamm that have heavy discounts on them. Some have as much as 40% off on them. Products range from lipsticks, gels, eyeliners, kajal pencils to moisturising gels.

We have curated a list of such products that you must check put. Given their lucrative prices, you ought pick some of them as well. Take a look.

Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel

This product is particularly good for sun protection as well as for nourishing the skin. Its main ingredient is, of course, sandalwood, known to generations of Indians for its calming qualities. Other than this, this nourishing gel also contains Chamomile (fights ageing signs to give a youthful glow), Aloe Vera (calms and soothes the skin, fighting ageing too) and Coconut (known for its moisturing and healing qualities). This product has a 35 percent discount on it.