Tried and Tested: I switched to this period panty for menstrual hygiene; here's why I can't go back to a sanitary pad

In early October 2023, I started using it, and loved this comfortable, high-quality product. I call it amazing and helpful. The soft, stretchable, and absorbent material makes it a lifesaver and the best period panty I have tried.

I began by asking how to choose the right period panty . For me, size is important. The best way to choose is to base it on your flow. But what if it leaks? What if it's uncomfortable? For a month, I didn’t dare to try them. Before using the panties, I researched to understand how they work. I looked at reviews of different brands. The feedback was mostly mixed, so I still wasn’t sure. Eventually, I decided to give them a try.

Earlier in 2023, I saw Nua's new period panties on Instagram. I found the idea really interesting. For a long time, women in India have used cloth during their periods, and many still do in small towns today. I found that opinions on period panties vary widely. Some women love them, while others are hesitant. So I had a lot of questions, too.

But as a conscious millennial, I should care about the 113,000 tonnes of unrecycled waste from pads and panty liners that end up in landfills. But honestly, I've never been comfortable trying tampons or menstrual cups. The thought of inserting something makes me nervous. Even though some of my friends really like them, I can’t get myself to try.

Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.

I got my first period when I was 12. Since then, my experience with it has been pretty dull. I have a 28-day cycle with cramps, occasional mood swings, backache, and a usual flow. My school taught us about menstrual hygiene in sex education. Still, my mother guided me on how to use sanitary napkins. I still remember that moment clearly. I preferred using sanitary napkins for my period, and was fine with that.

First impressions of period panty I chose Nua Comfort Disposable Period Panties (XXL-XXXL), Pack of 5, for heavy, medium, and light flow. I liked the soft fabric, made from premium bamboo, which gently fits the body. The top layer of the 4-layer padding is gentle on sensitive areas and dries quickly.

When I put on the period panty, it felt comfortable and not bulky like I expected. The back is wide, while the front is narrow, making it feel more like regular underwear. I wore my usual office clothes, and no one could see the panties. There were no visible panty lines or extra bulk.

My honest review of the Nua Comfort Period Panties (XXL-XXXL) Once I got to the office, I quickly went to the washroom to check for any stains. I usually have a heavy flow at the start of my period, so I carry pads for emergencies. To my surprise, the flow was well managed during the period. For 6-8 hours at work, everything went better than I thought. There were no leaks, stains, bulkiness, or irritation. It was very convenient since I didn’t need to wear pads or other panties. When I was done, I took off the period panty, wrapped it up, and threw it in the bin. I changed into a new one, knowing that it is one of the most comfortable period products available.

I used the Nua Comfort Disposable Period Underwear for all five days of my period each panty fit perfectly. I felt very comfortable, almost like breathable cotton underwear, but with some padding. Since I often get rashes from pads, it was a relief not to have one during my cycle. I was also concerned about strong odours, but I was surprised at how fresh I felt even after wearing them for over 12 hours. The details made the underwear look more stylish than the old-fashioned styles I usually wear. What impressed me the most was that each matched its absorbency level, was true to size, dried quickly, and effectively prevented leaks.

Towards a more comfortable period experience Nua Comfort Disposable Period Panties (XXL-XXXL) are a good choice for anyone, whether you're new to periods, have been managing them for a while, need something for nighttime use, or have a heavy flow. I learned that stepping out of my comfort zone and trying new products can really enhance my period experience. These panties offer the comfort, protection, and confidence we all deserve.

(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were purchased by the writer and reviewed after use for HT Shop Now. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)