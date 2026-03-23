Unlock your future with Chandigarh University's innovative programmes

At Chandigarh University (CU), the focus is on providing students with education that goes beyond just earning a degree. As industries continue to evolve, it is essential for students to be equipped with the knowledge and skills that prepare them for the future. Whether you are looking to build a career in business, technology, or management, CU offers a range of programs designed to set you up for success in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing world. Chandigarh University empowers students with industry-ready skills, AI learning and practical experience for future careers.

Chandigarh University ensures that students not only gain a solid foundation in their chosen fields but also have the opportunity to work with practical, real-world applications. This makes CU’s programmes perfect for those starting their careers or looking to take their next big step.

BBA and BCA Programmes: Shaping the next generation of professionals At CU, the BBA and BCA programmes are crafted to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of business and technology while preparing them for the demands of an increasingly digital world.

BBA programme: Building strong business foundations The BBA programme at CU focuses on core business areas such as marketing, finance, operations, and human resources. It also integrates modern skills such as data analytics and digital marketing, helping students prepare for an evolving business environment.

What further strengthens the programme is the Generative AI Mastery Certificate for Managerial Excellence, which gives learners practical exposure to building AI agents, automating real business workflows, and creating deployable MVPs using no-code generative AI tools.

The courses are designed to help students understand how data-driven decision-making and digital tools shape business strategy. With hands-on projects and practical training, students gain academic knowledge along with applied business skills, preparing them to lead with greater confidence in fast-changing workplaces.

BCA programme: A tech-focused approach The BCA programme at CU is designed for students who want to build strong technical skills in computer science. Students learn programming languages, software development, networking, and cloud computing, all of which remain important in the technology industry.

The programme also becomes more future-ready with the Generative AI Mastery Certificate in Software Development, a specialization that trains learners to build intelligent AI agents, automate development workflows, accelerate coding, and create deployable applications using next-generation no-code and AI tools.

Additionally, the program introduces concepts such as data science and machine learning, ensuring that graduates have the skills needed to build and implement technological solutions. The emphasis on problem-solving and critical thinking prepares students to tackle challenges in the rapidly growing tech industry.