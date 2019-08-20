Karnataka Cabinet expansion: BS Yediyurappa to induct 17 ministers today

south

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:00 IST

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been running a one-man show in Karnataka for the past three weeks, will expand his Cabinet at 10.30 am today and he has submitted a list proposing names of 17 MLAs to Governor for induction as cabinet ministers.

The list of inductees includes 15 MLAs and one MLC, Kota Srinivas Poojari, and one unelected member Laxman Savadi. Among the MLAs, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was in the saddle between 2012 and 2013, is to be inducted as a Cabinet minister. Former deputy chief ministers R Ashok and KS Eshwarappa make the cut as well.

Yediyurappa took oath as CM for the fourth time on July 26 capping months of political turmoil that saw the Congress-JDS government fall following dissidence in the ranks.

Both Opposition parties in the state — the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) — have repeatedly targeted the state government for not having a cabinet, with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee asking is that what the BJP means by “minimum government”?

The delay in cabinet formation is believed to have happened as the BJP high command was busy piloting crucial bills in Parliament, and taking stock of the devastating floods across northern and coastal Karnataka.

Amid criticism from the opposition and pressure within on cabinet formation, Yediyurappa had on Friday said he would discuss it with the central leadership during his visit to Delhi next week. Yediyurappa finally got the nod to expand his Cabinet on Monday.

The CM had said on Monday: “The cabinet expansion will take place between 10:30 and 11:30 am tomorrow. I have already written a letter to the Governor in this regard. I have asked Chief Secretary to make all arrangements”.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:08 IST