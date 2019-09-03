Rahul Gandhi urges for comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for Wayanad

south

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to formulate a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for tribal families of the district after floods ravaged the region recently.

“During my recent visit to my parliamentary constituency Wayanad, many tribal families appealed for early payment of monetary compensation and a comprehensive rehabilitation package,” he wrote in a letter to Munda.

“Given the vulnerabilities of scheduled tribes, rehabilitation scheme focussed on sustainability and developing climate resilience must be formulated,” he added.

Gandhi recommended a few measures to the government keeping in mind the special needs of the people of the region.

“Provisioning of clean drinking water must be facilitated to the tribal villages. Secondly, women from scheduled tribes must be re-skilled to engage in climate-resilient agricultural work. Lastly, disaster-resilient housing for tribals must be provided,” he recommended.

As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier this month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to the floods in the state.

