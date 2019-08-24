Tamil Nadu and Kerala on high alert over Lashkar terror threat

south

Tamil Nadu and Kerala were on Friday put on high alert following intelligence inputs that six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had entered Coimbatore through the sea route, and that they were planning to execute terror attacks in both the states, the police said.

The Kerala police has zeroed in on a man, Abdul Khadar, a native of Thrissur, who has been missing from the state for more than six years. He is reportedly working as the handler of the terrorists, the police said citing intelligence reports.

“We are on high alert. We have been carrying out vehicle checking on highways and important places. We are keeping a strict vigil at public places and religious institutions. There is no need of panic,” said Kerala police chief Loknath Behra.

Sumit Sharan, police commissioner, Coimbatore city, said 2,000 policemen have been deployed in the city.“We have got the alert that a six-member team of terrorist has come to TN and moving to Coimbatore. Therefore we have made extensive security arrangements in shopping malls, temples, hotels and other public places in the city,” he said.

“Vehicle check-posts have been set up. Alerts have also been passed on to the Indian Air Force and Army,” Sharan added.

AK Vishwanathan, police commissioner, Chennai, has also informed that the proper security arrangements have been made in the state capital. Meanwhile, JK Tripathi, director general of police, Tamil Nadu has ordered screening of vehicles across the state. The police have detained 11 history-sheeters in the state and the probe is underway, they said.

The intelligence inputs suggest that the terrorists might try to disrupt the Ganesh Chaturthi festival that will begin on September 2, and Velankanni Our lady of Health Shrine’s annual festival, which is currently underway in the Nagapattinam district, officials at the Tamil Nadu police headquarters said.

Also, the Indian Coast Guard and Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group beefed up the security measures in coastal areas.

