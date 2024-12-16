Alpine skiing-Goggia wins women's World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek on return
Dec 15 - Italy's Sofia Goggia made a stirring return to competition as she won the women's super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday for her 25th World Cup victory in only her second race since breaking her right legin February.
Goggia covered the Birds of Prey course in a time of one minute 03.90 seconds to beat defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by 0.48 seconds.
Austria's Ariane Raedler finished third for her second World Cup podium finish with a run that bumped compatriot Cornelia Huetter, who edged Goggia to win Saturday's downhill race, into fourth place.
"Today I felt happy and I brought my joy on skis and I said, with the number 13, one of the last numbers of the first group, if I end up with the green light then I am going to do the samba," said Goggia.
"But there is one thing, I am not Brazilian, I am Italian. I am from Bergamo, and Bergamo is well known for polenta so the only thing that I can do is polenta," she added while mimicking the stirring motion of preparing polenta.
The weekend at Beaver Creek capped a remarkable return to competition for Goggia, who broke her tibia during a giant slalom training crash in Italy 10 months ago.
Gut-Behrami set the early pace in Beaver Creek but it was short-lived as Goggia, who went out four skiers later as the 13th of 49 women from the starting hut, took over with a courageous and intense run.
Goggia showcased great timing and power, particularly over the lower portions of the formidable track, to pick up her seventh World Cup super-G win.
"It was not so difficult as a super-G but the visibility was really low," said Goggia. "But I knew that I had to stay a little bit like careful and pay attention to the first five gates and then I could let my horses run."
