‘Apologize to Sydney Schoen’: Fans fume at Jax Ulbrich for prank calling Shedeur Sanders

Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was identified as the young man who prank-called Shedeur Sanders, and, possibly, Tyler Warren, during the recently concluded NFL Draft. The 21-year-old apologized to the now-Cleveland Browns quarterback in a statement on social media. However, fans fumed at him, asking the Berry College student to apologize to New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's daughter, Sydney, who was initially and baselessly accused of prank-calling Sanders. Jax Ulbrich and Sydney Schoen were involved in the NFL Draft prank-calling row(Berry College and Instagram/Joe Schoen)

Fan reactions

Just before the draft started, Schoen's son reposted highlights of Jaxson Dart on his Instagram account. On Thursday night, the Giants acquired the No. 25 overall pick and used it on the Ole Miss quarterback.

ESPN's Peter Schrager revealed that Schoen had ties to Ole Miss, saying his daughter studies there.

“Daboll knows him inside and out. Joe Schoen’s daughter goes to Ole Miss. Schoen has been around Ole Miss football for two years. This one is something that they’ve always had in their back pocket; a guy they have always liked.”

Soon, social media users accused Schoen's daughter of prank calling Shedeur Sanders. However, on Sunday, it was revealed that it was not her.

“Everyone apologize to Sydney Schoen now,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“They owe Sydney Schoen an apology,” another one added.

“You NEED to apologize to Sydney Schoen!! Made that girls life HELL for 24 hours,” a third person tweeted.

Atlanta Falcons and Jax Ulbrich's statement

The Falcons said that the prank call placed to Sanders was from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son. The team added that the 21-year-old ‘unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number’ for Sanders. It was on an “open iPad” while Jax Ulbrich was visiting his parents’ home.

Jax Ulbrich, meanwhile, apologized. In a social media post, he said: "On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake. Shedeur, what I did was inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful."