Mitchell Marsh's 57-ball 119 for Australia in its chase proved in vain as England won the fourth T20 by seven runs to clinch the cricket series 3-1 and with a match to spare on Sunday. England's bowler Henry Crocombe (C) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Joel Davies. (AFP) more

Set 182 to win at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia got within reach of the target purely because of the bludgeoning brilliance of its captain, with Marsh hitting nine fours and nine sixes.

There in the middle with his team needing 12 off the final over, Marsh couldn't finish it off and was caught behind off Henry Crocombe from the third-to-last ball of the innings.

Australia finished on 174-7 in reply to England's 181-7, with the tourists only able to set a decent total after a late-order recovery inspired by Sam Curran in his 28-ball 50 not out.

The series concludes in Canberra on Wednesday.

England won the preceding series of three one-day internationals 2-1, including a 97-run victory in the decider at Hobart.