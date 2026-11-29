A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Mewgarhi’s Jamia Chowk, under the Lisari Gate police station area here, early on Sunday, gutting the stock of garments stored inside the premises. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and brought the blaze under control after around three hours of firefighting, officials said. Four employees were present inside the premises when the incident occurred. (For representation) more

The fire broke out around 4 am, triggering panic in the locality. Residents of nearby houses rushed out of their homes and began moving their belongings to safer places amid fears that the flames could spread to adjoining properties.

According to information available, around 100 workers are employed at the factory. Four employees were present inside the premises when the incident occurred. They had reportedly lit a fire to keep themselves warm when a spark reached the garment stock, triggering the blaze. As the fire spread rapidly, the four workers managed to escape and subsequently informed the factory owner over the phone.

However, fire department officials said the cause of the blaze had not yet been established and was being investigated.

Spread over around 2,000 square yards, the factory had witnessed another major accident nearly two years ago when its roof slab collapsed, killing one worker and leaving another with an amputated arm and leg. The latest incident has triggered resentment among residents, who alleged that large cracks had developed in their houses following the earlier incident.

Chief fire officer Surendra Singh said the department received information about the blaze at 5.26 am. Seven fire tenders from Ghantaghar, Partapur and other parts of the city were rushed to the spot.

“After considerable difficulty, we managed to extinguish the fire within three hours. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The extent of the financial loss is also being assessed,” Singh said.