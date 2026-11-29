Aizawl, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday visited the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum and the Living Museum, getting a glimpse of Mizoram's history, indigenous traditions and cultural heritage, officials said. President Murmu visits museums showcasing Mizoram's history, tribal heritage more

Murmu was briefed on the history of Mizo freedom fighters and their resistance to British attempts to subjugate the region's people, they said.

The president, accompanied by Mizoram Governor VK Singh, planted a sapling of the state tree, 'Herhse' , near the museum, they added.

Located at Kelsih, around 15 km south of Aizawl, the complex comprises a museum, an open-air theatre, a traditional hut, a heritage walk, the Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, and a cafeteria, among other facilities. It was established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Ropuiliani was one of the early tribal leaders to resist British rule in the Lushai Hills.

After the death of her husband, Chief Vandula, she became the chieftainess of Denlung. She refused British authority, resisted taxes and forced labour. In 1893, the British rulers captured Ropuiliani and her son Lalthuama.

She was taken to Rangamati in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, where she died in captivity in January 1895.

Ropuiliani is remembered as a symbol of Mizo courage, resistance and sacrifice, particularly for her role as a woman leader who stood against British colonial expansion.

Later in the day, Murmu visited the traditional Mizo village and Living Museum at nearby Falkawn, where she was accorded a traditional welcome by the Lal and Lal Nu .

Described as the first and only museum of its kind in the country, the Living Museum showcases traditional Mizo songs, cultural dances, indigenous musical instruments, weaving and other aspects of the state's cultural heritage, officials said.

Murmu also planted the state tree at the Living Museum, they said.

Apart from the governor, the president was accompanied by Art and Culture Minister C Lalsawivunga, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, and DGP Sharad Agarwal, among others.

Murmu, who arrived in Mizoram on Saturday on a three-day visit, is scheduled to attend the 21st convocation of Mizoram University on Monday and the closing ceremony of its silver jubilee celebrations at Tanhril, on the western outskirts of Aizawl.

She will then leave for Nagaland to attend the state's flagship Hornbill Festival at Kisama, officials said.

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