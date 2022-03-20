Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final Live Streaming: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will look to add more feathers in his illustrious hat, when he takes on reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the All England Badminton Championships finals. The 20-year-old stormed into the finals after defeating defending champion Lee Zii Jia 21-13 12-21 21-19, in a gruelling contest, which lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Sen became the fourth men's singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the prestigious tournament. Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event. Nath (1947) and women's singles player Saina Nehwal (2015) had lost in the final.

Ahead of the much-anticipated between Lakshya and Viktor, here are the details from the clash:

Where is the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen taking place?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will take place at the Utilita Arena Birmingham at United Kingdom.

What time does the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen start?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be aired live on VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The live streaming of the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be available on the Voot Select app and website. You can also catch the live updates here at hindustantimes.com.

