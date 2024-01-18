Prannoy beats Priyanshu in battle of generations

HS Prannoy's celebration act at the end of a match can sometimes be reminiscent of football players celebrating their goals. The t-shirt can come off, the dance moves too. But on Thursday, after the match against Priyanshu Rajawat, his reactions were decidedly subdued. The senior pro had been pushed hard by the 21-year-old but even though they belong to separate generations, the respect and admiration between the two was clear for all to see.(Ayush Sharma)

Both are products of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. Both were part of India’s victorious Thomas Cup campaign in 2022. Both train together and have also played several matches in practice. While Priyanshu is grateful for whatever he has been able to learn from Prannoy -- “Bhaiyya is always ready to teach me” -- the World Championships bronze medallist hails Priyanshu as Indian badminton’s next big thing.

On Thursday, Priyanshu used his learnings well to take the opening game 22-20. But the 31-year-old is known as a slow starter, having admitted it himself, and he dug deep to find his rhythm. He used his experience to fight back and win the next two games 21-14, 21-14 to enter the $850,000 India Open men’s singles quarter-finals with a 76-minute victory.

This was Prannoy’s third win in as many matches against his fellow Thomas Cup champion but that didn’t stop him from praising the 21-year-old. "He played a steady match till the end of the first game. He has been somebody who has come up really well in the last couple of years and I am really happy to see somebody who is 21, playing at this level," said the world No.9.

Priyanshu used his talent and abilities to good effect in the opener, matching Prannoy shot for shot. He was never afraid of taking the initiative despite making errors, using his peripheral vision to hit smashes in the empty areas of the opposite court, enabling him to take the first game.

But Prannoy typically comes alive in the second game, exactly when Priyanshu started to tire out, having given it his all in the first game. The senior pro comfortably started winning points by playing percentage badminton, keeping the shuttle in play. He used the slow conditions to his advantage, forced Priyanshu to make errors by making him go for winners and never lost the lead in the next two games.

‘Hero in my heart’

Sitting in the stands, chief national coach Pullela Gopichand was witnessing his proteges battle it out in the second round of the Super 750 event. While he was impressed with Priyanshu’s “speed” and “quality of strokes”, the former All England champion hailed Prannoy’s brilliant run which is continuing in 2024 too.

“He's always been somebody who's been level-headed and realistic. He's understood his body a lot better over the years. To be somebody who's there consistently over time; he's always been hovering around there with a performance or two," said Gopichand.

"Medals at World Championships, Asian Games, Thomas Cup were important. He has always contributed whether it's Asian Championships, Thomas Cup or Asian Games, in both team and individual events. I'm happy for him. By God's grace, he can beat anybody and it is very impressive given he’s 31, he is a real hero in my heart. I'm really proud of him. When I talk about him, I feel an emotion which is fantastic.”

The last Indian singles player alive here, eighth seeded Prannoy will next take on Wang Tzu Wei for a place in the semi-finals. The eighth seed has a 5-3 advantage against the Chinese Taipei shuttler.

Day of upsets

Meanwhile, Thursday turned out to be a day of upsets as Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu led the march of the underdogs in the second round with an upset win over world and defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The Hong Kong shuttler knocked out the Thai 16-21, 22-20, 23-21.

The morning session also saw twice former women’s world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and All England champion Li Shi Feng of China biting the dust. While Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated Yamaguchi 21-11, 21-19, Japan’s Koke Watanabe upset third seed Li 14-21, 21-13, 21-9.

There was another major upset late in the day as world No.35 Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren beat world No.1 and defending champions Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China 10-21, 21-18, 17-21 in men’s doubles.