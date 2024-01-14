Satwik-Chirag pair goes down fighting in Malaysia Open final to world no.1 China's Liang/Wang duo

The prominent Indian badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty conceded a heartbreak in the final of the Malaysia Open. The pair went down fighting against the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang with a score of 9-21, 21-18, 21-17. The Asian Games gold medallists showcased a dominant performance throughout the first game, swiftly claiming the first set in a mere 16 minutes. However, the world's no.1 pair from China made a swift comeback – including a return from being down 3-10 to clinch the title. India's Chirag Shetty, right and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy compete during the Malaysia Open 2024(AP)

The first game saw Chirag's powerful smashes testing the Chinese duo's defences as the Indian pair surged to a commanding 15-5 lead in the initial game, firmly securing their advantage. Despite a brief resurgence from the Chinese pair with three successive points, the first game remained securely in the grasp of the Indian duo.

In the second game, however, the Chinese pair orchestrated a comeback by swiftly gaining a 7-2 lead as they switched sides. Exploiting errors from Satwik and Chirag, the Chinese pair capitalized on their momentum. Despite the Indian duo claiming four points, the Chinese maintained a five-point advantage, entering the mid-game break with a strategic lead.

Post the break, the Indian pair exhibited renewed energy, living up to their reputation of mounting comebacks from challenging positions. Garnering three consecutive points, they narrowed the gap to just two points as the Chinese pair led 14-12. The game unfolded as a tightly contested battle, with Satwik and Chirag making a valiant effort. However, the Chinese duo held onto their lead, reaching a nail-biting 19-18 in favour of the Chinese when Liang/Wang secured the game point with an unforced error from Chirag, levelling the proceedings in the final clash.

In the deciding game, Chirag and Satwik launched into an aggressive onslaught similar to the first game. A barrage of net errors and unforced mistakes plagued the Chinese pair, as they trailed 3-10 early in the game. Despite a fleeting resurgence from the Liang/Wang pair, Satwik and Chirag maintained control, holding an 11-7 lead at the game break.

Following the break, the fans witnessed a gripping display of end-to-end action, with both pairs trading points in a fierce battle. As the game progressed, the momentum appeared to be slipping away from Satwik and Chirag when the Chinese pair seized a two-point lead, propelled by a spectacular smash from Liang that navigated the courtside.

A subsequent powerful smash at the centre further extended the Chinese duo's advantage to three points. With the Indian pair finding themselves on the defensive, their gameplay became constrained, resulting in Satwik and Chirag losing their earlier edge. Ultimately, the Chinese pair capitalized on this shift, securing the final game with a score of 17-21 and clinching the decisive moment to claim victory in the contest.