Sindhu, Lakshya top singles draws in Syed Modi badminton

Lucknow: Changes is the topic of discussion in Indian badminton, especially the future of women’s singles since two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu’s exit in the Paris Olympics last 16 stage. PV Sindhu is back in action after the Paris Olympics disappointment. (BAI)

The 29-year-old is back in action after the Olympics disappointment, but has struggled to find her peak form. Last month, she lost in the quarterfinals at the Denmark Open. Last week, she lost in the round of 16 at the China Masters, after a second-round loss in the Japan Masters in the previous week.

Having slipped to world No. 19, Sindhu will seek home comfort as she chases a third title in the Syed Modi India International starting on Tuesday at the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy courts here. A depleted field is unlikely to throw any serious challenge to her with India’s Malvika Bansod, the world No.36, the second seed. The draw of 32 also consists of 13 lower ranked foreign players in this Super 300 event.

Sindhu opens her campaign against compatriot Anmol Kharb, 17, a rising star who has impressed by winning the Belgium and Poland International Challenge titles this year.

Malvika was runner-up in 2022. Third seed Aakarshi Kashyap, sixth seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and fifth seed Anupama Upadhyaya too are looking to make a mark.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will be looking for his first title here. The 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist’s last title came at the Canada Open in 2023. Lakshya, 23, has had a steady year, reaching the semifinals at the All England Championships, French Open and Paris Olympics, where he lost the bronze playoff to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

The talented Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost in the China Masters first round, is the second seed. Other Indians include third seed Kiran George, 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty Odisha Masters winner Sathish Karunakaran and national champion Chirag Sen.

In doubles, former world No.1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty head the men’s field while top seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto and second seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are title contenders in women.