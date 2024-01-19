close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Badminton / World No. 1 An Se Young out of India Open after aggravating knee injury

World No. 1 An Se Young out of India Open after aggravating knee injury

PTI |
Jan 19, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The 21-year-old Young, who had hurt her knee during the Asian Games last October, was trailing 19-21, when she decided to throw in the towel.

World No. 1 and defending champion An Se Young of Korea retired hurt against Singapore's Jia Min Yeo after aggravating her knee injury during a women's singles quarterfinal match at India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Friday.

Korea's An Se Young in action(ANI)
Korea's An Se Young in action(ANI)

The 21-year-old Young, who had hurt her knee during the Asian Games last October, was trailing 19-21, when she decided to throw in the towel.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The world No. 20 Singaporean thus recorded only her second win against Young, who had made a good start to the season with a title-winning run at Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week.

"I knew the injury could get worse but I wanted to play more matches ahead of the Olympics," she said.

Jia Min was happy to execute her plan but acknowledged that her opponent was not at her best shape.

"I think I had to be fast on the court and make less error, try to not lose my focus, and I am happy I won the first game, but she was not running her best due to her physical condition. Hope she comes back strong in next tournament," Jia Min said.

Jia Min will next face former world number one Tai Tzu Ying, who beat China's sixth seed He Bing Jiao 21-12 21-12 in another quarterfinal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On