Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal beat Kerala 1-0 to win Santosh Trophy for an unprecedented 33rd time

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the Gachibowli Stadium

Heavyweights West Bengal extended their supremacy in the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit showdown here on Tuesday, claiming the title for an unprecedented 33rd time.

Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the Gachibowli Stadium
Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the Gachibowli Stadium

Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Robi found the back of the net with an easy finish from point-blank range after Aditya Thapa headed the ball into the box.

This was the 12th goal of the competition for the Bengal player, who also emerged as the tournament's top scorer.

After a first half punctuated with occasional chances, the second period of the game saw numerous attacks from both sides.

In the 58th minute, Bengal's free kick narrowly missed the target and in the 62nd, the team earned another free kick just outside the box, but that too did not find the back of the net.

Soon after Bengal broke the deadlock, Kerala earned a free kick but it went over the crossbar, much to the disappointment of the southern state.

Both the sides have shown form befitting of their stature in the tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches, while drawing one each during their march to the title clash.

Historically, Bengal have dominated at this stage. In recent times, however, seven-time winners Kerala have had the edge over their eastern rivals, winning the 2017-18 and the 2021-22 titles by defeating Bengal in the final.

Bengal thus exacted revenge with their solitary goal victory on Tuesday.

Catch all the latest...
See more
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On