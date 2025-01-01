Bengal beat Kerala 1-0 to win Santosh Trophy for an unprecedented 33rd time

Heavyweights West Bengal extended their supremacy in the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit showdown here on Tuesday, claiming the title for an unprecedented 33rd time. Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the Gachibowli Stadium

Robi found the back of the net with an easy finish from point-blank range after Aditya Thapa headed the ball into the box.

This was the 12th goal of the competition for the Bengal player, who also emerged as the tournament's top scorer.

After a first half punctuated with occasional chances, the second period of the game saw numerous attacks from both sides.

In the 58th minute, Bengal's free kick narrowly missed the target and in the 62nd, the team earned another free kick just outside the box, but that too did not find the back of the net.

Soon after Bengal broke the deadlock, Kerala earned a free kick but it went over the crossbar, much to the disappointment of the southern state.

Both the sides have shown form befitting of their stature in the tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches, while drawing one each during their march to the title clash.

Historically, Bengal have dominated at this stage. In recent times, however, seven-time winners Kerala have had the edge over their eastern rivals, winning the 2017-18 and the 2021-22 titles by defeating Bengal in the final.

Bengal thus exacted revenge with their solitary goal victory on Tuesday.