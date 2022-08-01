Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowl women’s fours team in semis

CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowl women’s fours team in semis

Published on Aug 01, 2022 12:34 AM IST
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-9 in the quarterfinal match.
PTI |

Indian women's fours team qualified for the semifinals of the lawn bowls competition after defeating Norfolk Island at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-9 in the quarterfinal match.

The four will play against New Zealand in the semifinal on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's pair of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur defeated England to advance to the quarter-finals.

Dinesh Kumar (skip) and Sunil Bahadur (lead) won 18-15. The duo was 10-5 ahead after the eighth end and thwarted English pair's effort to make a comeback.

The Indian pair had gone down to Malaysia 14-17 in their first game on Friday but bounced back with wins over Falkland Islands (36-4) and Cook Islands (15-8).

They will now take on Northern Ireland in the quarter-final scheduled later in the day at 10.30 pm.

Tania Choudhary defeated Shauna O’Neill of Northern Ireland 21-12 to record a consolation win in women's singles competition. She had already bowed out of competition.

The Indian men's triples team had also crashed out of the event after two losses and a tie.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
