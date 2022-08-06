CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana creates massive world record with blazing knock in IND W vs ENG W; overtakes Rohit Sharma

Smriti Mandhana on Saturday hit a blazing half-century to help India Women get to a brisk start in their semi-final game against England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The left-handed batter attacked from the word go to touch the 50-run mark in just 23 deliveries at Birmingham's Edgbaston stadium. The Indian vice-captain broke her own record of fastest fifty by an Indian woman batter in the history of T20 Internationals. India vs England Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022

Mandhana, who opened alongside Shafali Verma, pummelled the opposition bowlers with eight fours and three sixes en route to her 32-ball 61. Earlier, the swashbuckling player had hit a 24-ball 50 in a clash against New Zealand in 2019. Notably, the record for the third-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian also belongs to Mandhana. She had achieved the milestone in 25 deliveries versus England back in 2018.

Fastest half-century for India in Women's T20Is (in balls)

23 - Smriti Mandhana* vs England, 2022

24 - Smriti Mandhana vs New Zealand, 2019

25 - Smriti Mandhana vs England, 2018

With her blistering knock, Mandhana also joined Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in an elite list of batters. She now has the highest individual T20I score for India after the first six overs of powerplay. Rohit earlier held the record with 50 runs, tied with Rahul. Shafali was next on the list with 49 runs against South Africa.

Highest individual score for India in powerplay (T20Is)

51 - Smriti Mandhana vs England*

50 - Rohit Sharma vs New Zealand

50 - KL Rahul vs Scotland

49 - Shafali Varma vs South Africa

Mandhana's whirlwind innings came to an end when she mistimed a scoop to the short fine leg fielder. She perished in the ninth over with a strike rate of 190.62.

After Mandhana's exit, India also lost Harmanpreet Kaur, who fell prey to a short delivery from Freya Kemp. The Indian captain walked back after scoring run-a-ball 20. Jemimah Rodrigues then hit an unbeaten 44 off 31 deliveries to power India to 164-5 in 20 overs.

Rodrigues hit seven fours in her brisk innings. She received support from Deepti Sharma, who hit 22 but fell to Katherine Brunt in the last over.

Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in the last-four game. Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.

