Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal clinch mixed doubles squash bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:28 PM IST
  • India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal won their second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the mixed doubles squash event on Sunday.
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India's star squash duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal clinched a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Pallikal and Ghosal defeated defending champions Lobban Donna and Pilley Cameron in straight games (11-8, 11-4) to secure a podium finish in Birmingham. This is the duo's second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games; in 2018, they got a silver medal after conceding defeat against the same opponents.

The Indian mixed doubles pair had suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semi-finals of the squash competition on Saturday, but produced a sublime performance to outclass the Aussie duo of Donna and Cameron to clinch the bronze.

This is Sourav Ghosal's second medal at the ongoing Games; he had earlier won a bronze medal in the men's singles competition as well. Dipika, meanwhile, won a fourth CWG medal – two of her medals came in 2018 in both doubles and mixed doubles, while she won a gold medal in the women's doubles event in 2014.

The duo of Pallikal and Ghosal produced solid performances throughout the CWG 2022, clinching straight-game wins over their opponents before eventually conceding a defeat to the Kiwi pair of King and Coll in the semis. The Indians got the better of Welsh duo of Emily Whitlock and Peter Creed in a short match as the Indian duo walked away with a 2-0 win to enter quarters, and then beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 to book a berth in the final four.

The bronze marked the end of Indian contingent's campaign in squash (two bronze).

