India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh an Co. aim to seal semi-final berth

India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their fourth and final group-stage tie of men's hockey event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A win today in Birmingham could directly assure India of a chance to reach the semi-final. It would hence be a second consecutive semi-final appearance for India at the CWG. India have so far stand atop in Pool B of the tournament, followed by England. Wales, on the other hand stand third in the table and a win for them would also guarantee a place in the semi-final. Can India beat Wales tonight to secure a semi-final spot or will Wales manage to pull off an upset in Birmingham?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON