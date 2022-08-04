India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh an Co. aim to seal semi-final berth
- India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their Pool B men's hockey fixture in Birmingham. Follow India vs Wales CWG Men’s Hockey Live Score here.
India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their fourth and final group-stage tie of men's hockey event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A win today in Birmingham could directly assure India of a chance to reach the semi-final. It would hence be a second consecutive semi-final appearance for India at the CWG. India have so far stand atop in Pool B of the tournament, followed by England. Wales, on the other hand stand third in the table and a win for them would also guarantee a place in the semi-final. Can India beat Wales tonight to secure a semi-final spot or will Wales manage to pull off an upset in Birmingham?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 04, 2022 06:10 PM IST
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can Wales make the semis?
All they need is to beat India and hope hosts England defeat Canada Pool B's final match.
-
Aug 04, 2022 06:06 PM IST
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can India make the semis?
A win would imply that India will finish with 10 points in Pool B which would directly guarantee them a spot in the semi-final. A draw, which would leave them with eight points, would as well send them to the semis. However, a defeat, would see India depending on Canada to beat England in Pool B's final match to make the semis.
-
Aug 04, 2022 05:51 PM IST
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where does Wales team stand in Pool B
With two wins and a defeat in three matches in their Pool-B ties, Wales stand third in the table with six points, one behind topl-placed India and England.
-
Aug 04, 2022 05:47 PM IST
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has Wales team fared so far?
Wales vs Canada - Won by 5-1
Wales vs England - Lost by 2-4
Wales vs Ghana - Won by 6-1
Wales vs India - ?
-
Aug 04, 2022 05:44 PM IST
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where does Indian team stand in Pool B
With two wins and a draw in three Pool-B ties, India stand top of the points table. Although, both India and England have the same points (7) but Manpreet Singh and Co. stand atop by virtue of their superior Goal Difference.
-
Aug 04, 2022 05:39 PM IST
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has Indian team fared so far?
India vs Ghana - Won by 11-0
India vs England - 4-4 draw
India vs Canada - Won by 8-0
India vs Wales - ?
-
Aug 04, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's hockey Pool B fixture between India and Wales in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates…
Hima Das qualifies for 200m semi-finals; Manju in women's hammer throw final
The day I found out I was going, I felt this was meant to be: Tajaswin Shankar
- A last-minute visa in hand on Friday, Tejaswin Shankar flew from India. That was just half the battle won. The other half, as he tells in this chat with HT, was won in his mind in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 7: Amit Panghal assured of medal
- CWG 2022 Live Day 7: India have been assured of a fourth medal in boxing after Amit Panghal went through to the men's 51kg semi-final while badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu started their singles campaigns with easy wins. Later Murali Sreeshankar stands a chance at winning India's second medal in athletics.
India vs Wales Live Streaming CWG 2022: When & Where to watch IND vs WAL match
- India vs Wales Men Hockey Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: All you need to know to watch the IND vs WAL men's hockey match live at Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 7 telecast
- Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Live Streaming: Amit Panghal, the Indian men's hockey team will be in action on Thursday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
- Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 7 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Calm Lovepreet Singh thigh-fives after CWG bronze
Ghosal gets a cherished singles bronze
- All of India's squash medals at CWG had come in doubles but now that's changed.
Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first track and field medal at CWG 2022
- Tejaswin started by clearing a 2.10m hurdle with ease, but four other athletes managed to cross the 2.15m mark. The Indian then made sure he was up to the challenge by gliding over 2.15m hurdle in his very first attempt. From 2.15m, Tejaswin got even better, easing himself to over 2.19m. He then attempted 2.22 and as testament to his stunning form, did it effortlessly.
Tulika Maan: A silver that feels like gold
Gurdeep Singh wins India's 10th weightlifting medal at CWG 2022
- Gurdeep Singh lifted 390kg (167kg+223kg) to win a bronze medal in the men's 109+kg weightlifting event.
Tulika Maan gets silver in women's +78kg judo; India's CWG medal tally up to 16
- Tulika Maan wins a third Judo medal for India in Commonwealth Games, as she conceded a final defeat to Scotland's Sarah Adlington.
Srikanth’s failure upset India’s plans in CWG team final
- The 2018 Gold Coast mixed team badminton champions lost 1-3 to Malaysia in the final after the ex-world No 1 lost to a lower-ranked rival, exposing India’s weak women’s doubles pair
India men's hockey team thrashes Canada 8-0 to inch closer to CWG semi-finals
Saurav Ghosal creates history, wins India's first squash singles medal at CWG
- This was Saurav Ghosal's first medal at the Commonwealth Games in squash men's singles.