Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh an Co. aim to seal semi-final berth
Live

India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh an Co. aim to seal semi-final berth

  • India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their Pool B men's hockey fixture in Birmingham. Follow India vs Wales CWG Men’s Hockey Live Score here.
India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022
India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022(AP)
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their fourth and final group-stage tie of men's hockey event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A win today in Birmingham could directly assure India of a chance to reach the semi-final. It would hence be a second consecutive semi-final appearance for India at the CWG. India have so far stand atop in Pool B of the tournament, followed by England. Wales, on the other hand stand third in the table and a win for them would also guarantee a place in the semi-final. Can India beat Wales tonight to secure a semi-final spot or will Wales manage to pull off an upset in Birmingham?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2022 06:10 PM IST

    India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can Wales make the semis?

    All they need is to beat India and hope hosts England defeat Canada Pool B's final match. 

  • Aug 04, 2022 06:06 PM IST

    India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can India make the semis?

    A win would imply that India will finish with 10 points in Pool B which would directly guarantee them a spot in the semi-final.  A draw, which would leave them with eight points, would as well send them to the semis. However, a defeat, would see India depending on Canada to beat England in Pool B's final match to make the semis.

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:51 PM IST

    India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where does Wales team stand in Pool B

    With two wins and a defeat in three matches in their Pool-B ties, Wales stand third in the table with six points, one behind topl-placed India and England.

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:47 PM IST

    India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has Wales team fared so far?

    Wales vs Canada - Won by 5-1

    Wales vs England - Lost by 2-4

    Wales vs Ghana - Won by 6-1

    Wales vs India - ?

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:44 PM IST

    India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where does Indian team stand in Pool B

    With two wins and a draw in three Pool-B ties, India stand top of the points table. Although, both India and England have the same points (7) but Manpreet Singh and Co. stand atop by virtue of their superior Goal Difference.

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:39 PM IST

    India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has Indian team fared so far?

    India vs Ghana - Won by 11-0

    India vs England - 4-4 draw

    India vs Canada - Won by 8-0

    India vs Wales - ?

  • Aug 04, 2022 05:31 PM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's hockey Pool B fixture between India and Wales in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
commonwealth games cwg indian hockey team india at cwg + 2 more

Hima Das qualifies for 200m semi-finals; Manju in women's hammer throw final

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings. At least six athletes have clocked better time, compared to Hima, en route their semi-final entries.
Hima Das of India reacts as she crosses the finish line in her heat of the women's 200 mts during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium, at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham(PTI)
Hima Das of India reacts as she crosses the finish line in her heat of the women's 200 mts during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium, at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham(PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

The day I found out I was going, I felt this was meant to be: Tajaswin Shankar

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 03:15 PM IST
  • A last-minute visa in hand on Friday, Tejaswin Shankar flew from India. That was just half the battle won. The other half, as he tells in this chat with HT, was won in his mind in Birmingham.
India's Tejaswin Shankar after winning his maiden CWG medal.&nbsp;(Getty)
India's Tejaswin Shankar after winning his maiden CWG medal. (Getty)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 7: Amit Panghal assured of medal

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 06:10 PM IST
  • CWG 2022 Live Day 7: India have been assured of a fourth medal in boxing after Amit Panghal went through to the men's 51kg semi-final while badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu started their singles campaigns with easy wins. Later Murali Sreeshankar stands a chance at winning India's second medal in athletics.
CWG 2022 Live: Amit assured India of a 4th boxing medal
CWG 2022 Live: Amit assured India of a 4th boxing medal
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Wales Live Streaming CWG 2022: When & Where to watch IND vs WAL match

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 08:52 AM IST
  • India vs Wales Men Hockey Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: All you need to know to watch the IND vs WAL men's hockey match live at Commonwealth Games.
India vs Wales Live Streaming CWG 2022: When &amp; Where to watch IND vs WAL match(AP)
India vs Wales Live Streaming CWG 2022: When & Where to watch IND vs WAL match(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 7 telecast

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 07:53 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Live Streaming: Amit Panghal, the Indian men's hockey team will be in action on Thursday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The Indian men's hockey team will be on action on Day 7.(AFP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The Indian men's hockey team will be on action on Day 7.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 07:20 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 7 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?(PTI)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Calm Lovepreet Singh thigh-fives after CWG bronze

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:04 AM IST
The 109kg medallist wants to help India win more in heavier categories after the Punjab lifter achieved podium spot in Birmingham
Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh poses for a photo after winning the bronze medal in men's weightlifting 109 Kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022(Team India Twitter)
Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh poses for a photo after winning the bronze medal in men's weightlifting 109 Kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022(Team India Twitter)
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi
Close Story

Ghosal gets a cherished singles bronze

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 02:48 AM IST
  • All of India's squash medals at CWG had come in doubles but now that's changed.
Saurav Ghosal(Twitter)
Saurav Ghosal(Twitter)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first track and field medal at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:31 AM IST
  • Tejaswin started by clearing a 2.10m hurdle with ease, but four other athletes managed to cross the 2.15m mark. The Indian then made sure he was up to the challenge by gliding over 2.15m hurdle in his very first attempt. From 2.15m, Tejaswin got even better, easing himself to over 2.19m. He then attempted 2.22 and as testament to his stunning form, did it effortlessly.
India's Tejwasin Shankar(getty images)
India's Tejwasin Shankar(getty images)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Tulika Maan: A silver that feels like gold

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Tulika Maan's inspirational journey to Commonwealth Games silver shows why you should never say never.
Tulika Maan of India celebrates her victory over Sydnee Andrews of Australia during Women's +78Kg judo semis.&nbsp;(Getty)
Tulika Maan of India celebrates her victory over Sydnee Andrews of Australia during Women's +78Kg judo semis. (Getty)
ByAvishek Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

Gurdeep Singh wins India's 10th weightlifting medal at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:59 AM IST
  • Gurdeep Singh lifted 390kg (167kg+223kg) to win a bronze medal in the men's 109+kg weightlifting event.
Gurdeep Singh(Twitter)
Gurdeep Singh(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Tulika Maan gets silver in women's +78kg judo; India's CWG medal tally up to 16 

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:40 PM IST
  • Tulika Maan wins a third Judo medal for India in Commonwealth Games, as she conceded a final defeat to Scotland's Sarah Adlington.
Tulika Maan(PTI)
Tulika Maan(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Srikanth’s failure upset India’s plans in CWG team final

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:16 PM IST
  • The 2018 Gold Coast mixed team badminton champions lost 1-3 to Malaysia in the final after the ex-world No 1 lost to a lower-ranked rival, exposing India’s weak women’s doubles pair
Kidambi Srikanth in action for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AFP)
Kidambi Srikanth in action for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AFP)
BySandip Sikdar
Close Story

India men's hockey team thrashes Canada 8-0 to inch closer to CWG semi-finals

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.
Indian players celebrate a goal against Canada during the Men's Pool B hockey match at the Commonwealth Games.(AP)
Indian players celebrate a goal against Canada during the Men's Pool B hockey match at the Commonwealth Games.(AP)
PTI |
Close Story

Saurav Ghosal creates history, wins India's first squash singles medal at CWG

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 10:50 PM IST
  • This was Saurav Ghosal's first medal at the Commonwealth Games in squash men's singles.
India's Saurav Ghosal flashes the victory sign(PTI)
India's Saurav Ghosal flashes the victory sign(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out