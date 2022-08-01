Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Watch: Weightlifter Ajay Singh's failed but fighting attempt which pushed him out of CWG 2022 medal contention

Watch: Weightlifter Ajay Singh's failed but fighting attempt which pushed him out of CWG 2022 medal contention

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 01, 2022 06:24 PM IST
  • India's Ajay Singh finished fourth in his men's 81kg weightlifting final on Monday, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Monday.
Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Ajay Singh reacts after an unsuccessful attempt during the men's 81kg category weightlifting event.(PTI)
Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Ajay Singh reacts after an unsuccessful attempt during the men's 81kg category weightlifting event.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ajay Singh was at his brilliant best but fell agonizingly short of a medal in the men's 81kg weightlifting final on Monday, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifter crashed out of medal contention in the final attempt of the clean and jerk round. Had the Rajasthan native been successful, he would have taken India's weightlifting medal haul to seven in CWG 2022. ALso, all of India's medals in the Games have come from weightlifting.

Here is the video of Ajay's failed but fighting final attempt:

Finishing fourth in the final, Ajay lifted a total of 319kg (143kg in snatch+176kg in clean and jerk). Canada's Nicholas Vachon snatched the bronze medal from Ajay with a total lift of 320kg. Meanwhile, England's Chris Murray broke the CWG record to take gold with a total lift of 325kg (144+81), followed by Australia's Kyle Bruce for silver with a total of 323kg (143+180).

Also Read | India's Ajay Singh misses medal by whisker, finishes 4th in 81kg weightlifting

Ajay had a shaky start in the final as he almost failed in his first attempt of 137kg in the snatch round, but somehow managed to get the judges' approval of a clean lift. He then bettered it in his second and third attempts by lifting 141kg and 143kg that put him in third position with Bruce at the end of the snatch round.

In his first attempt in the clean and jerk round, he successfully lifted 172kg, but still stayed in third position. He lifted 176kg in his second attempt and then in his final attempt, he tried to lift 180kg but failed in his effort. Meanwhile, Vachon lifted 180kg in his second clean and jerk attempt to push Ajay out of the bronze position.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
commonwealth games weightlifter ajay singh + 1 more
commonwealth games weightlifter ajay singh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out