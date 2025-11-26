Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cristiano Ronaldo avoids World Cup ban as FIFA levies 1-year 'probationary period'

Reuters |
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 07:55 am IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts(REUTERS)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible for Portugal's opening two World Cup matches next year.

Ronaldo avoided the potential of missing next year's FIFA World Cup due to suspension when FIFA instead levied a one-year probationary period for the Portugal star on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 40, was issued a red card during Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland on Nov. 13. FIFA handed him a three-match ban on Tuesday for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea, with the final two games suspended for "a one-year probation period."

That means Ronaldo will be eligible for Portugal's opening two World Cup matches next year.

The incident against Ireland originally earned Ronaldo a yellow card. However, after the contact was reviewed by the referee on video, Ronaldo was sent off with the first red card of his international career.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee deemed the incident worthy of a three-game ban, extending the automatic one-game ban while suspending the additional two games for one year.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team," FIFA said in a statement.

"This is without prejudice to any additional sanctions imposed for the new infringement. The three-match suspension is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Ronaldo served his mandatory one-game suspension when Portugal played host to Armenia in its final World Cup qualifier on Nov. 16.

It is the first red card Ronaldo has received in the record 226 games he has played for Portugal. He is in line to play in his sixth World Cup next summer.

"He is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said after the Ireland match. “I think it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.”

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games latest updates.
News / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo avoids World Cup ban as FIFA levies 1-year 'probationary period'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On