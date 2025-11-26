Cristiano Ronaldo avoids World Cup ban as FIFA levies 1-year 'probationary period'

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts(REUTERS) Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible for Portugal's opening two World Cup matches next year. Ronaldo avoided the potential of missing next year's FIFA World Cup due to suspension when FIFA instead levied a one-year probationary period for the Portugal star on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 40, was issued a red card during Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland on Nov. 13. FIFA handed him a three-match ban on Tuesday for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea, with the final two games suspended for "a one-year probation period."

That means Ronaldo will be eligible for Portugal's opening two World Cup matches next year.

The incident against Ireland originally earned Ronaldo a yellow card. However, after the contact was reviewed by the referee on video, Ronaldo was sent off with the first red card of his international career.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee deemed the incident worthy of a three-game ban, extending the automatic one-game ban while suspending the additional two games for one year.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team," FIFA said in a statement.

"This is without prejudice to any additional sanctions imposed for the new infringement. The three-match suspension is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Ronaldo served his mandatory one-game suspension when Portugal played host to Armenia in its final World Cup qualifier on Nov. 16.

It is the first red card Ronaldo has received in the record 226 games he has played for Portugal. He is in line to play in his sixth World Cup next summer.

"He is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said after the Ireland match. “I think it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.”