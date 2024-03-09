Edwards backs 'momentum-maker' Meafou on France debut against Wales

France defence coach Shaun Edwards knows a thing or two about giant-sized men on a rugby field. HT Image

The Englishman played alongside and against some rugby league behemoths for home town club Wigan and Great Britain in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Edwards then coached a few mammoths in union for Wasps, Wales as well as the British and Irish Lions.

On Sunday, he will unleash another super-human as 145kg, 2.03m lock Emmanuel Meafou makes his France debut against Wales in the Six Nations.

"What Emmanuel does, like a lot of big guys, he creates a bit of momentum," Edwards told AFP on Wednesday.

"To create that momentum in attack with quick ball and stop momentum in defence is a vital part of the game.

"He's very skilful as well, he has the skills of a basketball player with the stature of an NFL player.

"He's that big," he added of the 25-year-old.

Toulouse's New Zealand-born Meafou comes into the set-up with France's title hopes in pieces as October's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by South Africa in Paris lingers in the minds.

Les Bleus suffered a Six Nations-opening humbling to Ireland in Marseille, they narrowly beat Scotland and only drew with Italy after Azzurri fly-half Paolo Garbisi hit the post with a last-gasp penalty kick.

Edwards' side have been without captain Antoine Dupont due to his sevens commitments before this summer's Paris Olympic Games and the likes of first-choicers Romain Ntamack, Anthony Jelonch and Thibaud Flament have been sidelined with injuries.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has also appointed two new assistants and promoted ex-France full-back Nicolas Jeanjean as head of strength and conditioning replacing the influential Thibaud Giroud.

"I was very determined coming into this competition after losing a game in the way we did, with some decisions that could have gone either way," shaven-headed Edwards said of the Springboks defeat.

"We've had a lot of changes.

"Guys not available through one thing or another but we have to play better than we did against Ireland," he added.

Despite a sluggish start, which has been criticised by fans, media and former players, Edwards' defence is the second best in the Six Nations, after runaway leaders Ireland.

It conceded 16 points at Scotland and 13 two weeks ago to Italy.

"All the defences are struggling except Ireland, it shows that attacks are on top," French-speaker Edwards said.

"It's difficult to get into teams.

"I had a great coach, Clive Griffiths, he has always said to me, "if you get in the teens, you're doing a good job," Edwards added.

This weekend has an extra spice to it for Edwards as he spent 11 years in charge of Wales' defence, a stint which included four Six Nations titles.

"It's great to go back. When I go back to see my father up in Wigan, usually I nip around to Wales to do some speaking engagements because the Welsh people really took to me," Edwards said.

"They treated me as one of their own. They took a liking to me," he added.

Wales are a much different side to the outfit he coached, with young energetic players like full-back Cameron Winnett, captain Dafydd Jenkins and fly-half Sam Costelow among the fresh faces.

One recognisbale name for Edwards is Warren Gatland, who returned last year for a second spell as Wales head coach.

"I think Gats is trying to create a new team, which he's brilliant at, he's done it a couple of times already," Edwards said.

"The thing about Wales is that they play for 80 minutes.

"They'll definitely test our fitness. They'll want a really high tempo game," he added.

mca/iwd/bsp