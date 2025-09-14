South Africa's Ernie Els was an impressive 7-under-par 63 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D. Ernie Els wrestles away Sanford International lead with big round

The 55-year-old teed things off with a birdie on his opening hole, then hit three in a row on Holes 5-7. The last half of his round featured additional birdies on the 10th, 12th and 15th as he went bogey-free in surging ahead of closest pursuer Retief Goosen.

"It was an important round," Els said. "I kind of didn't quite finish it off yesterday. I had it really going yesterday, but today I was really committed to get the round finished. So yeah, I had a good start, good front nine, and I felt good on the ball and on my iron shots. Listen, we've got a round to go and a lot of golf to play, but I'm in a good position."

His fellow countryman Goosen had higher highs and lower lows, and he did it on back-to-back holes. Following a bogey on the par-4 11th, Goosen rallied immediately for three-stroke eagle on the par-5 12th.

Goosen also had four birdies to get to 5 under on the day and 10 under for the tournament.

Sitting at third at 9 under is Bo Van Pelt, who like Goosen shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday.

"I just kind of got off to a fast start, which was nice," Van Pelt said. "I really hit it pretty good on the back nine, though I hit a couple not great wedges, like on the last six holes."

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez was also 5 under and sits alone in fourth at 8 under for the tourney.

Tied in fifth four shots behind Els are Demark's Soren Kjeldsen and Argentina's Angel Cabrera . Cabrera had posted a bogey-free, 6-under 64 to take the Friday lead.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke is alone in seventh. Americans Tag Ridings and Boo Weekley are tied for eight.

