Igor Stimac congratulates East Bengal FC for winning Kalinga Super Cup

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 11:34 PM IST

Following East Bengal FC's 3-2 win over Odisha FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final in Hyderabad on Sunday, India head coach Igor Stimac congratulated the Red and Gold brigade for winning the prestigious trophy.

Igor Stimac congratulates East Bengal FC for winning Kalinga Super Cup(REUTERS)

Stimac took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and sent his best wishes to the players and coaching staff of the Kolkata-based side.

"Heartiest congratulations to @eastbengal_fc, all the players and the coaching staff 12 years is a long wait for a club of this stature, the celebrations are very well deserved," Stimac wrote on X.

The Red and Gold won their last trophy in 2012 when they got hold of the Federation Cup trophy. Following that, the Kolkata-based club have not won a national-level trophy in past years.

Skipper Cleiton Silva's goal helped the Kolkata-based end their 12-year trophyless draught after they won 3-2.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
