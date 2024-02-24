Alex Iwobi late show earns Fulham rare win over Man United at Old Trafford

Alex Iwobi scored deep in stoppage time as Fulham shocked sub-par Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, the London side's first win at Old Trafford since 2003 and second since 1963. Alex Iwobi during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford(AFP)

United, who lost for the first time in six league matches, are sixth in the table on 44 points, eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Fulham are 12th on 32 points.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I'm over the moon right now to come back into the team and get the win here -- there is no better feeling," Iwobi said. "We feel we performed really well and have been performing really well recently, it is just about getting the results."

Fulham struck first when Calvin Bassey scored in the 65th minute, firing his own rebound into the roof of the net for his first goal for the Cottagers.

United defender Harry Maguire equalised in the 89th minute with a half volley from inside the penalty area after the ball came off keeper Bernd Leno and the home team looked poised to salvage at least a point.

But Iwobi, who earlier squandered two good chances, swept a shot past Andre Onana, who stood rooted in his goal, into the bottom corner in the 97th minute following a counter-attack to leave the home fans shell-shocked.

Fulham manager Marco Silva joined his players to celebrate in front of the delirious visiting fans after the final whistle.

United were missing injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, who scored in their six previous league games, and Alejandro Garnacho was their most dangerous forward with a shot cleared off the line by defender Antonee Robinson and another that Leno pushed away with a diving save.

Fulham's victory was their first in 12 Premier League away games. United have suffered 10 league losses this season, more than in the whole of their 2022-23 campaign.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)