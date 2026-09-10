Arbeloa demands courage, ambition as Fulham seek first points

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has stressed the importance of ambition, attacking football and a strong mentality as he looks to turn around the club’s difficult start to the 2026-27 Premier League season. Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa reacts during the match (REUTERS)

Arbeloa has endured a difficult start to his tenure as Fulham head coach, with the club losing each of their opening three Premier League matches. Fulham will next take on Liverpool on Saturday, hoping to get their first points of the season.

Speaking on JioStar, Arbeloa said he wants Fulham to develop a clear, attacking identity, with the team playing courageously, showing personality, being aggressive without the ball and maintaining passion and ambition in every game.

"I want a team with a clear identity. I want to see a team that plays with courage and with personality. We want to be a really offensive team, really brave with the ball, and aggressive when we lose it, and ready to attack. I think we need to show that passion, that ambition every game and give everything that we have," he said.

Arbeloa also opened on Fulham’s summer recruitment, saying the club’s ambition was reflected in its efforts to strengthen the squad after losing several key players from last season. He emphasised the importance of helping the new arrivals settle quickly, develop chemistry with their teammates and adapt to his tactical ideas.

"If we want to be ambitious, we need to sign players that can improve the squad. We lost some good players from last season, so we had to replace them. We showed that ambition by bringing in quality players who fit our ideas and the way we want to play. The sooner they settle in, the better and the focus is on building chemistry and getting the best out of this group as we move forward. It's about creating a strong unit, understanding each other's movements, and making sure everyone is on the same page. The hard work starts now," Arbeloa said.