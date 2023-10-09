Arsenal end Man City hoodoo in Premier League; Liverpool held by Brighton

Arsenal laid down an early marker in the Premier League title race by beating Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, while Liverpool were held by Brighton in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Arsenal's French defender #02 William Saliba and Arsenal's Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes celebrate on the pitch (AFP)

Gabriel Martinelli's deflected strike on 86 minutes handed the Gunners their first league victory over City since 2015 to leapfrog the champions into second place in the table.

City have now lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time in five years.

The treble winners were made to pay for a lacklustre performance with Erling Haaland anonymous up front.

City's only shot on target came inside five minutes as Josko Gvardiol's effort was cleared off the line by Declan Rice.

The visitors were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men before half-time as Matteo Kovacic twice avoided a red card.

The Croatian was shown a yellow card for a lunge on Martin Odegaard that could have been a straight red and then escaped a second booking for bringing down Rice.

Martinelli was introduced by Mikel Arteta at half-time in the search for a spark but Arsenal were also lifeless in attack until the Brazilian struck at the death.

This time fortune favoured Arsenal as Martinelli's shot seemed destined for the arms of Ederson until it hit Nathan Ake in the face and deflected into his own net.

Victory takes Arteta's men level on points with leaders Tottenham, two points ahead of third-placed City.

- Liverpool held -

Liverpool missed the chance to also move above City after being pegged back by Brighton.

The visitors had been given the runaround by Brighton in the opening half-hour.

Simon Adingra robbed Alexis Mac Allister on his return to the Amex Stadium and then caught Alisson Becker out of position to open the scoring.

After a bright start to the season, Brighton have now won just once in six games as the rigours of European football have told on Roberto De Zerbi's men.

The Seagulls' daring approach has won plenty of plaudits but Liverpool pounced on their weaknesses to turn the game on its head five minutes before the break.

Twice Brighton were punished for giving the ball away inside their own half as Harvey Elliot unselfishly allowed Darwin Nunez's pass to find Mohamed Salah to slot home the equaliser.

Liverpool's high press then won a penalty as Dominik Szoboszlai dispossessed Pascal Gross and was pulled down by the German midfielder.

Salah confidently dispatched the spot-kick, but Liverpool will ask questions about why Gross did not see red for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Ryan Gravenberch should have made it 3-1 when he hit the bar with the goal gaping after more good work from Szoboszlai.

That miss proved costly as Lewis Dunk levelled 12 minutes from time and Brighton should have taken all three points when Joao Pedro blazed a glorious chance over late on.

"I think it is the right result to be honest," said Klopp

"If we were better today, we would have really hurt them. But we didn't. That's how I feel -- a little bit ok."

- Newcastle's hangover -

Fresh from thrashing Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League, Newcastle had to settle for a 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Tomas Soucek tapped West Ham into an eighth-minute lead after brilliant play by Lucas Paqueta and Emerson down the left.

The Magpies turned the game around in a five-minute spell around the hour mark thanks to Alexander Isak's double.

The Swede produced a cool finish when a free-kick into the box broke his way before tapping home Kieran Trippier's inviting volleyed cross across goal.

But Newcastle could not hold out for victory as Mohammed Kudus smashed home his first Premier League goal.

"A frustrating game for us," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

"A really good response in the second half but we're frustrated not to get over the line."

Aston Villa missed the chance to climb into the top four at Liverpool's expense after being held 1-1 at Wolves.

The in-form Hwang Hee-chan put Wolves in front before Pau Torres quickly levelled for Villa.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News