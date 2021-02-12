Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League
Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday.
The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage.
Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25.
English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading.
Liverpool and Manchester City are barred from entering Germany so they will go to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League games against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid.
Manchester United will go to Juventus's stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger.
Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup
- In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
- Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism
- There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women's Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern midfielder Muller out of Club World Cup with virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Copa del Rey: Sevilla beats Barcelona in Messi's 900th game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar limps off in PSG win; 8th straight victory for Monaco
- The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FA Cup: City on record winning run, Everton beats Spurs 5-4
- It’s 15 straight victories and counting for Pep Guardiola’s irrepressible team, which has another domestic treble in its sights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur beat Chennayin 1-0, keeps play-off hopes alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Pique investigated for remarks on referees favouring Real Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boateng to miss Bayern final, returns home for private reasons - Flick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcelo calf injury adds to Real Madrid defender shortage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox