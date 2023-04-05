Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico in India

Following a dominant win over Elche to continue their march to the La Liga title, Barcelona return home for the fifth and final El Clásico of the season as they meet rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie at the Camp Nou with Osasuna awaiting the victor of the tie in this season’s final. Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates (REUTERS)

Barca come into this one with the advantage in the tie after a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu last month that puts the Blaugrana in a position to make the final as long as they avoid defeat in the second leg. Barca will have a chance to complete the league and cup double if they find a way past their arch-rivals, as they hold a commanding 12-point lead at the top of the league with 11 games to go and barring a late collapse they should romp to their first league title since Lionel Messi left the club.

Madrid know that this is probably their only chance to win a domestic trophy this season and will be hungry for revenge after losing the last three Clasicos. Barça will have to find a way to win another Clasico without four crucial starters as Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele all miss out due to injury. Real Madrid are set to welcome back Antonio Rudiger, but Ferland Mendy will miss the game due to injury.

Here are the live-streaming details of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico:

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico (Copa Del Rey) match will be played on Thursday (April 6) as per Indian timings.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico (Copa Del Rey) match will be played at the Camp Nou, the home venue of Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match start as per Indian timings?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico (Copa Del Rey) match will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 6).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico (Copa Del Rey) match will not be broadcast live in India.

Where will the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico be available?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico (Copa Del Rey) match will not be available for a live stream.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON